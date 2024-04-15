2023-2024 NHL Regular Season Concludes This Week with Six Exclusive NHL Games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The 2023-2024 NHL regular season concludes this week with six exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu. On Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Minnesota Wild visit the Los Angeles Kings, who last week punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs – the franchise’s third-straight postseason berth.

A three-game slate on Tuesday begins with a pair of playoff-bound Atlantic Division teams, when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. With only two regular-season games remaining, the Leafs’ Auston Matthews can become just the ninth player in NHL history to record 70 goals in a single season. Following at 10 p.m., the puck drops for two ESPN+/Hulu exclusive games – the Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames visit the Vancouver Canucks.

The exclusive NHL on ESPN regular season schedule concludes Thursday with an ESPN doubleheader between the Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. and the Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. – both headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns for two editions this week on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with host John Buccigross alongside Kevin Weekes as they cover top storylines from around the league, including a live interview from warmups with Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk. NHL on ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan joins the show with the latest on Golden Knights’ Mark Stone, the Arizona Coyotes and more. The show returns Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with host John Buccigross and analyst AJ Mleczko.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ABC/ESPN+ this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Monday, April 15 9:30 p.m. ESPN Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings The Wild (38-32-10) travel to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Kings (43-26-11), who recently secured their third-consecutive playoff berth. Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ryan Callahan Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes Tuesday, April 16 7 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point continues this week with John Buccigross hosting alongside Kevin Weekes as they cover top storylines from around the league including a look at the down-to-the-wire Wild Card race in the East. Host: John Buccigross Analyst: Kevin Weekes 7:30 p.m. ESPN Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers The Maple Leafs (46-24-10) face another Atlantic Division-bound playoff team when they visit the Panthers (51-24-6) at Amerant Bank Arena. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights The Connor Bedard-led Blackhawks (23-52-5) head to Vegas for a matchup against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights (44-28-8) at T-Mobile Arena. Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ryan Callahan Reporter: Blake Bolden In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks The Canucks (49-22-9) – the top team in the Pacific Division – host the Flames (37-38-5) in their final matchup of the season at Rogers Arena. Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal Thursday, April 18 6:30 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point continues this week with John Buccigross hosting alongside AJ Mleczko as they cover top storylines from around the league. Host: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko 7 p.m. ESPN Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild The Kraken (33-34-13) visit the Wild (38-32-10) at Xcel Energy Arena in their final regular season games of the year. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: John Buccigross,AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche Two of the best Western Conference teams matchup at Ball Arena when the Avalanche (49-25-7) host the Oilers (48-25-6) to close out the regular season. Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are two appearances by the Pittsburgh Penguins who are vying for an Eastern Conference Wild Card position.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

