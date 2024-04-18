2024 NBA Playoffs Presented By Google Pixel Tip Off with Six Games on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

Four Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Commentators to Contribute to This Weekend’s Coverage: Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Hubie Brown and Michael Wilbon

Stars on Display: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson All in Action

The 2024 NBA Playoffs Presented By Google Pixel will tip off with six games on ESPN platforms this weekend, starting on Saturday, April 20, with a quadruple-header, starting at 1 p.m. ET. NBA Countdown Presented by Hennessy – ESPN’s NBA pregame show – will air at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN and set the stage for more than 10 consecutive hours of game coverage that day.

NBA Countdown is hosted by Malika Andrews and features analyst Stephen A. Smith, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame writer Michael Wilbon, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The team will return for a second show on April 20, at 8 p.m. on ABC prior to 8:30 p.m. game.

At 1 p.m., the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell will host the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero on ESPN. Beth Mowins will provide play-by-play with analyst Stephanie White and reporter Angel Gray. At 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards host the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant. Mark Jones will call the action with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and reporter Jorge Sedano.

Coverage on April 20 continues at 6 p.m. on ESPN when the new NBA Finals broadcast team begins their first postseason together. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Mike Breen and analyst Doris Burke, along with fellow analyst JJ Redick and reporter Lisa Salters will provide commentary as the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. Officiating expert Steve Javie will also be available from the NBA Replay Center.

At 8:30 p.m., following the second edition of NBA Countdown Presented by Chime, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James visit the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić in a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Dave Pasch and analyst, two-time NBA Executive of the Year, Bob Myers will call the game with Katie George reporting and Steve Javie available from the NBA Replay Center.

ESPN’s coverage of the 2024 NBA Playoffs opening weekend continues on Sunday, April 21, with an ABC doubleheader immediately following NBA Countdown Presented By Chime at 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m., the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum will host Game 1 of their first round series at TD Garden. The Celtics will host either the Miami Heat or the Chicago Bulls. The team of Mike Breen, Doris Burke, JJ Redick and Lisa Salters will call the game.

At 3:30 p.m., the LA Clippers and Paul George will host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić. Ryan Ruocco calls the Game 1 action with analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

ESPN will also nationally televise the final Eastern Conference SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. as the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler host the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan. The winner will play the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The team of Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson and Cassidy Hubbarth will call the action.

All ESPN NBA games and shows are also available on the ESPN App.

ESPN platforms will exclusively televise the NBA Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals, along with games throughout the first and second rounds of the NBA Playoffs.

Date Time (ET) Game/Pregame Commentators Platforms Fri, Apr. 19 7 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr. 20 12:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented By Hennessy Malika Andrews, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 1 p.m. Game 1: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ESPN, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Mark Jones, Hubie Brown, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App 6 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Mike Breen, Doris Burke, JJ Redick, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN App 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented By Chime Malika Andrews, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Dave Pasch, Bob Myers, Katie George, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Sun, Apr. 21 12:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Malika Andrews, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 1 p.m. Game 1: Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Doris Burke, JJ Redick, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Game 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Cassidy Hubbarth ABC, ESPN App

