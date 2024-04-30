2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Presented by Geico Continue Tuesday with ESPN Doubleheader Featuring Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets

The Point continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Wednesday ESPN Doubleheader: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m.

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue this week, beginning Tuesday, April 30, with an ESPN doubleheader between the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand, who lead the series 3-1, and the Toronto Maple Leafs led by Auston Matthews at 7 p.m. ET. Following at 9:30 p.m., the Colorado Avalanche – up 3-1 in the series – and leading postseason scorer Nathan MacKinnon face the Winnipeg Jets and Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck at Canada Life Arena.

Wednesday, first round action continues at 7:30 p.m. with an ESPN doubleheader between the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel, with the series 2-2 against the Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. Later at 10 p.m., the Los Angeles Kings and Adrian Kempe aim to climb back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid at Rogers Place.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will air regularly as a lead-in to games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs with rotating hosts Steve Levy, John Buccigross and Arda Öcal and NHL analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream Mondays and Thursdays throughout the playoffs on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the playoffs, following the conclusion of games on ESPN networks.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 1 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Tue, Apr 30 TBA The Point Host: John Buccigross Analyst: P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins Game 5 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban ESPN 9:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets Game 5 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Wed, May 1 6:30 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Ray Ferraro, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars Game 5 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Ray Ferraro, P.K. Subban ESPN 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 5 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: AJ Mlezcko

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Ray Ferraro, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

