2024 WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm® Takes Center Stage on ESPN, Monday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN will televise the highly anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm® live on Monday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET from the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, N.Y. Ryan Ruocco will return as the host on site, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe. Lobo and Carter will break down the picks with reactions and in-depth analysis, while Rowe will interview the newest 2024 draftees following their selections.

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google to air from the Draft for the first time

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google will air from the WNBA Draft for the first time, and tip off the festivities at 7 p.m. on ESPN, hosted by LaChina Robinson alongside analysts Carolyn Peck and Chiney Ogwumike. Countdown coverage will include a lookback at Caitlin Clark – the expected No. 1 pick – historic CBB season, interviews with key draftees and ESPN’s analysts breaking down the best “fits” of the night.

ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the evening, spanning from the arrival of the draft prospects on the signature WNBA “Orange Carpet” through the completion of the third round. ESPN’s telecast will have cameras inside five team draft rooms: Indiana, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington – all of whom have First Round pick. Additionally, ESPN will have live coverage from the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks official Watch Parties.

Ruocco, Lobo, Carter and Rowe will take viewers through storylines for the upcoming offseason, including key matchups for the Indiana Fever and their presumptive first overall pick, the Las Vegas Aces’ quest for a third consecutive title and much more.

SportsCenter travels to Brooklyn

The 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter will be co-hosted by Elle Duncan, live from Brooklyn Academy of Music, providing ample coverage, with Carter and Ogwumike joining live, giving fans coverage of the WNBA Draft.

All of the evening’s coverage will also be available on the ESPN App.

ESPN.com covers WNBA Draft from every angle

The night of the draft, ESPN.com’s coverage includes:

WNBA Draft Classes Ranked: Where does this year’s draft class rank among the greatest of all time?

Where does this year’s draft class rank among the greatest of all time? WNBA Draftcast: Live round-by-round coverage and analysis of picks, including team-by-team needs, prospect grades and rankings by position

Live round-by-round coverage and analysis of picks, including team-by-team needs, prospect grades and rankings by position Live coverage by ESPN staff writer Alexa Philippou , who will track draft day trades, picks, and on-site news

by ESPN staff writer , who will track draft day trades, picks, and on-site news Caitlyn Clark Forecast: ESPN Staff Writer Kevin Pelton projects Caitlyn Clark’s stats for her rookie season

ESPN Staff Writer Kevin Pelton projects Caitlyn Clark’s stats for her rookie season How Caitlin Clark will go from mega college star to WNBA rookie (Ramona Shelburne)

How does Caitlin Clark project as a WNBA rookie – and will she be a star right away (Kevin Pelton)

WNBA Draft Grades: Which teams were the winners and losers of the draft? ESPN staff writer Michael Voepel’s report card grades each team’s draft class.

ESPN Social plans all-access takeover, Orange Carpet coverage, and more

ESPN Social plans for WNBA Draft will include:

An all-access social takeover with projected top picks on SportsCenter IG stories

Live on-site content from Spring Studios in New York including: Orange carpet moments, live on-site content captures, and more Live draft selection updates with custom images on the ESPN, espnW and SportCenter IG and TikTok handles.



ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball, the first-ever full-scale fantasy game dedicated to a major women’s sport, is now open for signups ahead of the start of the 2024 WNBA season on Tuesday, May 14. Like other industry-leading ESPN Fantasy games, ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball is supported with analytical tools and editorial insights to help fans with their drafts, manage rosters, make trades, and more. ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball will be available to play in the ESPN Fantasy App for iOS and Android.

The WNBA and ESPN announced that the league’s 28th regular season, set to tip off on Tuesday, May 14, will be highlighted by 25 national broadcasts during the regular season across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ESPN Deportes, ESPN’s Spanish-language network, will air select games throughout the season.

