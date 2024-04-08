ABC Hockey Saturday Tripleheader Headlines Five Exclusive NHL Games this Week
- ABC Hockey Saturday: New York Islanders at New York Rangers at 12:30 p.m. ET, Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars at 3 p.m. and Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins in Primetime at 8 p.m.
- Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. and Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.
- The Point Returns Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The race to the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues this week with five exclusive matchups across ABC and ESPN. Beginning Tuesday, April 9, in an ESPN doubleheader, the Washington Capitals face the Detroit Red Wings – both vying for a chance at playoff contention in a highly-contested wild card race in the East – at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Minnesota Wild face the Nathan MacKinnon-led Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
ABC Hockey Saturday continues with a tripleheader across ABC & ESPN+. Coverage of the day begins at 12 p.m. ET with the ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show with Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. The league-leading New York Rangersand Artemi Panarin host the New York Islanders, who attempt to cling onto a playoff position, in another Battle of New York at 12:30 p.m. Following at 3 p.m., the Seattle Kraken face the Western Conference’s top-ranked Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson, who recently helped the team secure a franchise record eighth-straight win. Closing out the night in primetime at 8 p.m., the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak face the Pittsburgh Penguins as Sidney Crosby and the squad aim to remain in contention for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with host Kevin Weekes and analyst P.K. Subban as they cover top storylines from around the league including predictions for the remaining Eastern wild card position
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ABC/ESPN+ this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, April 9
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point continues this week with Kevin Weekes hosting alongside analyst P.K. Subban as they cover top storylines from around the league including P.K’s predictions and an interview with Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin.
|Host: Kevin Weekes
Analyst: P.K. Subban
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings
The Capitals (36-30-11) and Alex Ovechkin face the Red Wings (38-31-8) and Alex DeBrincat as both teams aim to secure a postseason berth in tightly contested wild card race.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Kevin Weekes, P.K.Subban, Arda Öcal
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
The Wild (37-30-10) and Kirill Kaprizov take on the Avalanche (48-24-6), who have already punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Kevin Weekes, P.K.Subban, Arda Öcal
|Saturday, April 13
|12 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|New York Islanders at New York Rangers
The Islanders (35-27-15) and Matt Barzal face the NHL-leading Rangers (53-21-4) at Madison Square Garden in a critical Battle of New York for the Islanders’ playoff hopes.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|3 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars
The Kraken (32-31-13) take on the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars (49-20-9), who have won nine of their last 10 games, at the American Airlines Center.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Blake Bolden
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|8 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
The Bruins (46-17-15) travel to the Penguins (36-30-11) as they aim for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference at PPG Paints Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are seven teams still vying for a playoff position in the East including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers, each tied at 83 points.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
