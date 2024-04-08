ABC Hockey Saturday Tripleheader Headlines Five Exclusive NHL Games this Week

ABC Hockey Saturday: New York Islanders at New York Rangers at 12:30 p.m. ET, Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars at 3 p.m. and Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins in Primetime at 8 p.m.

Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. and Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.

The Point Returns Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The race to the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues this week with five exclusive matchups across ABC and ESPN. Beginning Tuesday, April 9, in an ESPN doubleheader, the Washington Capitals face the Detroit Red Wings – both vying for a chance at playoff contention in a highly-contested wild card race in the East – at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Minnesota Wild face the Nathan MacKinnon-led Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

ABC Hockey Saturday continues with a tripleheader across ABC & ESPN+. Coverage of the day begins at 12 p.m. ET with the ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show with Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. The league-leading New York Rangersand Artemi Panarin host the New York Islanders, who attempt to cling onto a playoff position, in another Battle of New York at 12:30 p.m. Following at 3 p.m., the Seattle Kraken face the Western Conference’s top-ranked Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson, who recently helped the team secure a franchise record eighth-straight win. Closing out the night in primetime at 8 p.m., the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak face the Pittsburgh Penguins as Sidney Crosby and the squad aim to remain in contention for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with host Kevin Weekes and analyst P.K. Subban as they cover top storylines from around the league including predictions for the remaining Eastern wild card position

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ABC/ESPN+ this week:

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are seven teams still vying for a playoff position in the East including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers, each tied at 83 points.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]

