ACC Network’s Extensive Coverage of ACC Spring Championships Begins Saturday with the Crowning of Champions in 11 Sports through May 26

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, leaps into spring championships season with comprehensive live coverage across the network’s platforms through May. Champions in nine different sports – men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, rowing, and men’s and women’s lacrosse – will be crowned on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App. ACCN will also provide comprehensive coverage of the baseball and softball championships, with the title games airing on ESPN2.

ACCNX is the Exclusive Home to Seven Spring Championships

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of seven spring championships beginning with the ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships from Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. ACCNX will carry both the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, respectively. The men’s semifinals are set for 10 a.m. ET, while the women’s semifinals will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday’s title matches begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. The two-time reigning national champion Virginia is the top seed on the men’s side, while the reigning national champion North Carolina is the top seed on the women’s side.

ACCNX’s coverage of the ACC Women’s Golf Championship from Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C. includes match play semifinals beginning at 8 a.m. and match play finals beginning one hour following the conclusion of the semifinals on Sunday, April 21. The ACC Men’s Golf Championship match play semifinal (7:30 a.m.) and match play final (one hour after conclusion of semifinal) will air live on ACCNX on Monday, April 22 from Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. The ACC is the home to the current No. 4 women’s golf team in the country, reigning national champions Wake Forest, and the No. 2 men’s golf team in the country, North Carolina. Other ranked women’s teams include Duke (6), Florida State (19), Clemson (21) and Virginia (23). On the men’s side, Florida State (6), Virginia (15), Georgia Tech (16) and Duke (25) are all ranked in the top-25.

Expanded coverage on ACCNX of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Georgia Tech begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9. Coverage runs through 5 p.m. and resumes at 6 p.m., concluding at 9:30 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s live early coverage runs from noon – 1:30 p.m. The afternoon coverage begins at 2:55 p.m. and concludes at 7:30 p.m. ACCN will re-air Saturday’s finals on Sunday, May 12 (8 a.m. – noon). Virginia (12) and Virginia Tech (14) are currently ranked in the top-25 on the men’s side, while Duke (21), Virginia (22) and Notre Dame (23) are all ranked on the women’s side.

ACCNX will also have both the prelims and finals of the ACC Rowing Championship live from Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C. on May 17 and 18. Coverage runs from 8-10:15 a.m. on both days.

Men’s and Women’s LAX Champions to be Crowned on ACCN

All nine games of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be televised on ACCN, April 21-28. The tournament begins at campus sites for the first round on Sunday, April 21, before moving to American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., for the quarterfinals (Wednesday, April 24), semifinals (Friday, April 26) and championship (Sunday, April 28). The ACC is currently the home to six top-25 teams – Syracuse (2), Notre Dame (3), Virginia (6), Boston College (7), North Carolina (15) and Duke (25).

The four-team ACC men’s lacrosse tournament from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte will air exclusively on ACCN. The semifinals are live at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3 with championship game coverage beginning at noon on Sunday, May 5. The ACC currently has four of the top six teams in the country – Notre Dame (1), Duke (2), Virginia (4) and Syracuse (6).

ACCN Covers the Road to Baseball and Softball Title Games

Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship on ACCN begins with first round play on Wednesday, May 8 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m., 1:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m., while the semifinals are set for 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10. ESPN2 will air the title game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Duke (3), who will host the championships, Virginia Tech (16), Florida State (18) and Clemson (19) are all currently ranked inside the top-25.

ACCN will be the exclusive home to all four days of pool play and the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship May 21-25 at Truist Field in Charlotte. In all, ACCN will televise 14 games from the ACC Baseball Championship. ESPN2 will televise the ACC Baseball Championship title game at noon on Sunday, May 26. Seven ACC teams are included in the latest top-25 poll – Clemson (6), Duke (7), Florida State (8), Virginia (10), North Carolina (11), Wake Forest (12) and Virginia Tech (23).

‘Best of’ Golf and Tennis Specials on ACCN

Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for women’s golf (Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m.), men’s golf (Monday, May 6 at 10 p.m.), women’s tennis (Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m.) and men’s tennis (Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m.). Each championship special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.

All ACC, All the Time

ACCN will bolster live event coverage with studio programming throughout several of the championships. At the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be surrounded by live All ACC studio programming and ACC PM with hosts Taylor Tannebaum and Mark Packer will be onsite on Friday, April 26. ACC PM is live from 3-5 p.m. and will feature a lineup of guests including Rachael DeCecco, Dana Boyle and Charlotte North. Prior to the final, ACCN will air a 30-minute All ACC: Women’s Lacrosse Championship Preview with Tannebaum hosting and Hall of Famer DeCecco as analyst.

ACC PM and All ACC with host Drew Carter and two-time Tewaaraton Award winner Charlotte North will both be on site at American Legion for the men’s lacrosse championship. All ACC airs between the semifinal games on May 3, with a 30-minute All ACC: Men’s Lacrosse Championship Preview show airing at 11:30 a.m. prior to the championship game on May 5. ACC PM is live from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, May 3.

ACCN will have live studio coverage surrounding the softball championship between each first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game and All ACC featuring Tannebaum as host and analysts Alex Powers and Brittany McKinney will air a live 30-minute pregame show from Duke Softball Stadium at 2 p.m. ET on May 11 prior to the title game.

All ACC with host Justin Walters and analyst Danny Graves will surround each day of the ACC Baseball Championship with live coverage from Truist Field including a pre- and post-championship game show. Plus, ACCN will carry a live simulcast during the title game.

ACC Men’s Tennis Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sat, Apr 20 10 a.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 21 10 a.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Wed, May 8 10 p.m. Best of ACC Men’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Tennis Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sat, Apr 20 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 21 2 a.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Wed, May 8 8 p.m. Best of ACC Women’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Golf Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sun, Apr 21 8 a.m. ACC Women’s Golf Semifinal Match Play ACCNX 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship Match Play ACCNX Mon, May 6 8 p.m. Best of ACC Women’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sun, Apr 21 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

First Round ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

First Round ACCN Wed, Apr 24 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, Apr 26 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, Apr 28 11:30 a.m. All ACC: Women’s Lacrosse Championship Preview ACCN Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Final ACCN

ACC Men’s Golf Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Mon, Apr 22 7:30 a.m. ACC Men’s Golf Semifinal Match Play ACCNX 1:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship Match Play ACCNX Mon, May 6 10 p.m. Best of ACC Men’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Fri, May 3 5 p.m. ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, May 5 11:30 a.m. All ACC: Men’s Lacrosse Championship Preview ACCN Noon ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship Final ACCN

ACC Softball Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Wed, May 8 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

First Round ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round

First Round ACCN Thu, May 9 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, May 10 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Semifinal 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Semifinal 2 ACCN Sat, May 11 2 p.m. All ACC (from Duke Softball Stadium) ACCN 2:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Title Game ESPN2 10 p.m. All ACC (from Duke Softball Stadium) ACCN

ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Thu, May 9 11 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX 6 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX Fri, May 10 11 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX 6 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX Sat, May 11 Noon ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX 2:55 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX Sun, May 12 8 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3* ACCN

*Tape-Delayed

ACC Rowing Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Fri, May 17 8 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Prelims ACCNX Sat, May 18 8 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Finals ACCNX

ACC Baseball Championship