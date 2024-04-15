Bang! ESPN To Exclusively Televise 2024 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament Eastern Conference Games

ESPN will exclusively televise all three Eastern Conference games in the 2024 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, starting on Wednesday, April 17. At 7 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat (8th seed) and Jimmy Butler will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (7th seed) and Joel Embiid. The new NBA Finals broadcast team of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcasters Mike Breen and Doris Burke, analyst JJ Redick, and reporter Lisa Salters will provide commentary.

In the second half of the doubleheader, the Atlanta Hawks (10th seed) and Trae Young will visit the Chicago Bulls (9th seed) and DeMar DeRozan at 9:30 p.m. Ryan Ruocco will call the action with analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. The game will also be available on ESPN Radio with Sean Kelley describing the action alongside analyst Cory Alexander.

ESPN will also exclusively televise the concluding Eastern Conference NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday, April 19, with the time to be determined. It will pit the winner of the Hawks vs. Bulls game against the loser of the Heat vs. 76ers game. The game will also be available on ESPN Radio. Visit ESPN.com’s NBA platform for the standings. Commentator assignments for the April 19 game will be announced following game coverage on April 17.

NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart Returns

NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 opposite the traditional broadcast of the Heat vs. 76ers game. NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart is an NBA-focused alternate presentation, co-produced by ESPN, Omaha Productions and Hartbeat, starring actor and comedian Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz. The alt-cast will also feature special guests from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

NBA Countdown Presented by Door Dash will precede the April 17 doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. The pregame show is hosted by Malika Andrews and features analyst Stephen A. Smith, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame writer Michael Wilbon, four-time NBA Champion front office executive Bob Myers and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The crew will also provide halftime coverage for both games. NBA Countdown will also air on April 19 prior to ESPN’s final tournament game broadcast.

NBA Today, also hosted by Malika Andrews, will preview – and cover – the NBA Play-In Tournament throughout the week as it airs Monday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. NBA Today regularly features analysts Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, senior writers Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Radio’s coverage of the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament also includes the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings game on Tuesday, April 16, at 10 p.m. as Mike Couzens and analyst Kelenna Azubuike call the action. The concluding Western Conference game on April 19 will also air on ESPN Radio with Marc Kestecher and analyst P.J. Carlesimo calling the game.

All ESPN NBA programming is also available on the ESPN App.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].