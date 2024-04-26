Bundesliga’s Dortmund faces Leipzig, LALIGA’s Real Madrid and Barcelona Across ESPN Platforms This Weekend
- LALIGA’s top-two teams Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday
- Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga’s Dortmund and Leipzig battling for fourth place and title winner Bayer Leverkusen faces Stuttgart, seeking to remain undefeated in all matches this season so far
LALIGA’s Real Madrid face Real Sociedad; Barcelona host Valencia
The 257th ElClásico winner and LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham travel to Reale Arena to face Real Sociedad on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and ESPN Deportes.
Ian Darke, Stewart Robson (English) and Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC pregamecoverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC).
On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and second-ranked FC Barcelona host Valencia on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and ESPN Deportes.
Commentators Mark Donaldson and Alex Pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.
LALIGA – Matchday 33 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 26
|3 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Apr 27
|8 a.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Almería vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Alaves vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Atletico de Madrid vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 28
|8 a.m.
|Cadiz vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Granada vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 a.m.
|Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Apr 29
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund Battle For Fourth Place, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart
With the campaign for German football’s Meisterschale settled, two teams battling for fourth place. RB Leipzig (4th, 59 points) and Borussia Dortmund (5th, 57 pts), face each other on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. Four matchdays remain in the season, and the two teams are playing to secure the remaining UEFA Champions League place.
First-time Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen host Stuttgart at BayArena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen looks to continue its undefeated season with only four Matchdays remaining.
Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: – FC Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga Matchday 31 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Mar 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 27
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 28
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Darmstadt 98 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
