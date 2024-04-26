Bundesliga’s Dortmund faces Leipzig, LALIGA’s Real Madrid and Barcelona Across ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA’s top-two teams Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday

Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga’s Dortmund and Leipzig battling for fourth place and title winner Bayer Leverkusen faces Stuttgart, seeking to remain undefeated in all matches this season so far



LALIGA’s Real Madrid face Real Sociedad; Barcelona host Valencia

The 257th ElClásico winner and LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham travel to Reale Arena to face Real Sociedad on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and ESPN Deportes.

Ian Darke, Stewart Robson (English) and Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC pregamecoverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC).

On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and second-ranked FC Barcelona host Valencia on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators Mark Donaldson and Alex Pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 33 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 26 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 27 8 a.m. Las Palmas vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Almería vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Alaves vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 28 8 a.m. Cadiz vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Granada vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 a.m. Villarreal vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Apr 29 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund Battle For Fourth Place, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart

With the campaign for German football’s Meisterschale settled, two teams battling for fourth place. RB Leipzig (4th, 59 points) and Borussia Dortmund (5th, 57 pts), face each other on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. Four matchdays remain in the season, and the two teams are playing to secure the remaining UEFA Champions League place.

First-time Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen host Stuttgart at BayArena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen looks to continue its undefeated season with only four Matchdays remaining.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: – FC Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 31 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Mar 26 2:30 p.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ Sat, Mar 27 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sun, Mar 28 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Darmstadt 98 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+

*Subject to change

