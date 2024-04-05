Copa del Rey Final; Unbeaten Leverkusen in the Bundesliga; and more on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

Exclusively on ESPN+: Copa del Rey Final, Spain’s most prestigious cup competition on Saturday

Bundesliga: Leverkusen’s Unbeaten Run, Der Klassiker winner Dortmund hosts Stuttgart, Saturday on ESPN+



Copa del Rey Final

On Saturday, April 6, Athletic Club will face Mallorca FC in the Final of Copa del Rey competition, live from Estadio la Cartuja in Seville, Spain. The match pits Athletic Club, which is seeking its 24th title – ranked 2nd behind leaders FC Barcelona – in Spain’s top knockout cup competition, against Mallorca, looking for its second Copa del Rey title. Athletic Club last won the competition in 2021. Mallorca’s only title was in 2003.

ESPN+ will stream exclusive coverage of the Copa del Rey Final beginning at 4 p.m. with a 30-minute pregame edition of ESPN FC(English) and Fuera De Juego, a one-hour pregame show (Spanish). Match commentators are Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish). Sid Lowe (English) will serve as pitch-side reporter providing updates on ESPNFC on pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Apr 6 3 p.m. Fuera De Juego Pregame

Ciro Procuna, Dionisio Estrada, Jared Borgetti and Alex Pareja ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. ESPNFC Pregame Special Sebastian Salazar and Alejandro Moreno in studio. Pitch-side Reporter: Sid Lowe ESPN+ 4 p.m. Copa del Rey: Mallorca vs. Athletic Club Match commentary by Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) ESPN+ Immediately following the match ESPNFC Postgame Special Sebastian Salazar and Alejandro Moreno in studio. Pitch-side Reporter: Sid Lowe ESPN+ Fuera De Juego Postgame

Ciro Procuna, Dionisio Estrada, Jared Borgetti and Alex Pareja ESPN+

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Continues its Hot Streak; VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund

With seven more matchdays left, will Bayer Leverkusen go undefeated in the Bundesliga this season? Manager Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen, the runaway leaders in the Bundesliga, will look to continue their record season of competitive league matches without a loss on Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET at FC Union Berlin. Leverkusen’s run of unbeaten matches is the biggest story in European club soccer this season and is available to fans exclusively on ESPN+.

A confident Dortmund hosts Stuttgart at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK after defeating Bayern in last weekend’s Der Klassiker with goals by Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson on ESPN+ on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: 1. FC Köln vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Darmstadt 98, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Bayern München, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 28 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 5 2:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ Sat, Apr 6 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Darmstadt 98 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sun, Apr 7 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (24-3-1) face AZ Alkmaar, Saturday at 12:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+

On Saturday, PSV Eindhoven host AZ exclusively on ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish) at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Eredivisie Matchday 28 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Apr 6 10:30 a.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. Heracles Almelo ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. PSV vs. AZ ESPN+ 3 p.m. FC Twente vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+ Sun, Apr 7 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. Ajax ESPN+

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

