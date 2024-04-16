ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present the 257th Real Madrid-FC Barcelona ElClásico on Sunday

Matchday studio coverage from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

ESPN Personalities, LALIGA legends Hugo Sanchez, Iker Casillas, and Patrick Kluivert, from Disneyland Resort

El Partidazo, LALIGA North America’s activation platform, arrives at Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Downtown Disney District, Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 21

ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will combine to present the 257th ElClásico, the premier rivalry match in global soccer and LALIGA’s top series, on Sunday, April 21, live from Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Match coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET – kickoff at 3 p.m. – with one-hour ESPN FC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) pregame shows on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will join the live Fuera de Juego pregame show beginning at 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the main broadcast, ESPN+ will stream a live “Multicam Feed” of the 257th Real Madrid-FC Barcelona ElClásico match. The presentation will feature four separate angles of the game on one screen, complemented with updated match stats and info. The Multicam Feed, exclusive to ESPN+, will offer viewers various options and a new, enhanced ElClásico viewing experience.

ESPN Goes to Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, Calif.

For the first time, all of ESPN’s Spanish-language studio programming on ElClásico match day will originate from the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, Calif., offering fans a live, remote viewing experience of the shows and the match. The experience will include a mix of festivities as part of ElPartidazo, LALIGA North America’s fan-facing soccer platform, at Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Downtown Disney District. The festivities celebrate the Hispanic fans in Southern California.

The Real Madrid-FC Barcelona ElPartidazo viewing event will be held at Splitsville, which will show the match on ESPN Deportes, distributed by DIRECTV. Guests will need to pre-register, and the event will be available to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for more information about ElClásico events at Downtown Disney District.

ElClásico Weekend on ESPN Platforms

The coverage of ElClásico weekend across ESPN platforms will begin on Friday with a special edition of La Peña de LALIGA with Cristina Alexander on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, live on ESPN Deportes. The one-hour, in-season weekly program will include ElClásico previews and analysis with LALIGA insiders Rodrigo Fáez, Moisés Llorens, and Gemma Soler. Same day, ESPN2 will air ESPN FC – ElClásico Preview Special at 3 p.m. featuring host Dan Thomas, and analysts Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno, and Luis Garcia. Fútbol Americas Sebastian Salazar will join the show from California, and Gemma Soler will report from Madrid.

ElClásico Weekend Schedule – Live Programming:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Fri, Apr 19 2 p.m. La Pena de LALIGA Host: Cristina Alexander ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. ESPN FC – ElClásico Preview Special Dan Thomas, Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno, and Luis Garcia. (Reporters Gemma Soler in Madrid) Southern California: Sebastian Salazar and FC Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert ESPN2, ESPN+ 6 p.m. ESPN FC ESPN+ 7 p.m. Fuera de Juego ESPN+ Sun, Apr 21 2 p.m. ESPN FC – ElClásico Pregame Thomas, Burley, Moreno, and Garcia. (Reporters Soler and Sid Lowe) Disneyland: Salazar and FC Barcelona legend Kluivert. (Soler and Lowe) Disneyland: Salazar, Gomez and Kluivert ESPN+ 2 p.m. Fuera de Juego – ElClásico Pregame Host Ricardo Puig, Mauricio Pedroza, Hugo Sanchez, Iker Casillas – live from Disneyland Reporters Martin Ainstein and Moises Llorens from Madrid ESPN+ (ESPN Deportes joins at 2:30 p.m.) 3 p.m. ElClásico: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona Ian Darke and Steve McManaman Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. ESPN FC – ElClásico Postgame Special ESPN+ 5 p.m. Fuera de Juego – Clásico Postgame Special ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. LALIGA Al Dia Postgame – live from Madrid YouTube

Spanish and English TV Personalities, LALIGA Legends Covering the 257th ElClásico

More than 20 ESPN on-air personalities – match commentators, studio hosts and analysts, reporters, and LALIGA legends – will participate in the coverage:

Match Commentators: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman (English); Ricardo Ortiz and 1978 World Cup champion and Golden Boot winner Mario Kempes (Spanish)

and (English); and 1978 World Cup champion and Golden Boot winner (Spanish) Studio: Host Dan Thomas, and analysts Alejandro Moreno, Craig Burley, and Luis Garcia

At Disneyland Resort on Sunday – Sebastian Salazar (ESPN FC); host Ricardo Puig, analysts Mauricio Pedroza and Mexican soccer legend Hugo Sanchez (Fuera de Juego)

Reporters: Gemma Soler and Sid Lowe (English); Martin Ainstein and Moisés Llorens (Spanish) – pitchside from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid

and (English); and (Spanish) – pitchside from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid LALIGA legends: Real Madrid’s Iker Casillas and Sanchez, and FC Barcelona’s Patrick Kluivert will join the studio shows from Disneyland

and Sanchez, and FC Barcelona’s will join the studio shows from Disneyland Daily Digital show (YouTube) LALIGA Al Dia with host Carolina Guillen, Insiders Llorens and Rodrigo Fáez.

Surround coverage of the 257th ElClásico across ESPN English and Spanish programming

From Thursday through Sunday, content about the Real Madrid-FC Barcelona matchup will appear on ESPN shows:

ESPN FC : In addition to its “ElClásico Preview Special” on ESPN2, Friday at 3 p.m., daily editions of ESPN FC will feature interviews and analysis ahead of Sunday’s match.

In addition to its “ElClásico Preview Special” on ESPN2, Friday at 3 p.m., daily editions of ESPN FC will feature interviews and analysis ahead of Sunday’s match. Fuera de Juego : Real Madrid-FC Barcelona segments will stream on the signature Spanish-language soccer studio program exclusively on ESPN+, beginning Thursday

Real Madrid-FC Barcelona segments will stream on the signature Spanish-language soccer studio program exclusively on ESPN+, beginning Thursday SportsCenter : The flagship Spanish-language soccer news and information program on ESPN+ will include ElClásico segments

The flagship Spanish-language soccer news and information program on ESPN+ will include ElClásico segments La Pena de LALIGA : Host Cristina Alexander will be joined by ESPN’s LALIGA insiders Llorens and Fáez from Spain to preview the match, Friday at 2 p.m., exclusively on ESPN Deportes

Host will be joined by ESPN’s LALIGA insiders Llorens and Fáez from Spain to preview the match, Friday at 2 p.m., exclusively on ESPN Deportes LALIGA Al Día: Beginning Thursday through matchday Sunday, daily editions of the YouTube digital show will preview the matchup with host Carolina Guillén, and LALIGA insiders Moisés Llorens and Rodrigo Fáez

Beginning Thursday through matchday Sunday, daily editions of the YouTube digital show will preview the matchup with host Carolina Guillén, and LALIGA insiders Moisés Llorens and Rodrigo Fáez ESPN Social: ESPN Social Media Specialist Alan Huerta will headline the platform’s team capturing fresh content at Disneyland to be shared via TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and more, including interviews with LALIGA legends.

ESPN Social Media Specialist Alan Huerta will headline the platform’s team capturing fresh content at Disneyland to be shared via TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and more, including interviews with LALIGA legends. ESPN Digital: The ESPN soccer digital ElClásico features, columns, and insider analysis by writers Graham Hunter, Sam Mardsen, Alex Kirkland, and Ryan O’Hanlon will be available all week

The ESPN soccer digital ElClásico features, columns, and insider analysis by writers Graham Hunter, Sam Mardsen, Alex Kirkland, and Ryan O’Hanlon will be available all week ESPNDeportes.com: reporters Jordi Blanco and Fáez headline ElClásico coverage from Madrid.

