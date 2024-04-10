ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Reach Long-Term Content Agreement

Extends Emmy Award-Winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli

Original Content Collaboration Expands as Part of New Agreement

ESPN has reached a long-term, multi-platform media rights extension with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, extending the existing, unprecedented partnership into 2034. The deal will see the continuation of the Emmy award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and additional Omaha original content such as Peyton’s Places and Eli’s Places.

ESPN’s newest agreement with Omaha Productions follows an original three-year agreement in 2021 and an extension announced in 2022. The new nine-year agreement will continue to grow the successful content partnership between ESPN and Omaha with opportunities for collaboration across multiple platforms.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Continues

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli continues its award-winning series. The series blends real-time analysis with authentic commentary from two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. The brothers are also joined each week by celebrity friends from the worlds of sports and entertainment. Since the series debuted in 2021, the ManningCast has become a cultural and critical sensation and credited for popularizing another way for fans to watch live sports.

The series achieved the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series in 2022 and Peyton earned the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst in 2023. The ManningCast holds the top 15 spots among ESPN’s most-watched alternate telecasts, with individual editions approaching two million viewers.

ESPN’s NFL Rights

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company’s NFL rights, through the 2032-33 season, includes 25 annual games, consisting of Monday Night Football games, a Week 18 Saturday Doubleheader, a Monday night Super Wild Card game and a Divisional playoff game. ESPN will produce and present Super Bowl LXI from Los Angeles, California, (February of 2027) and Super Bowl LXV (February of 2031).