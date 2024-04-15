ESPN Films Greenlights 30 for 30 Documentary on Trailblazing Broadcaster Stuart Scott

ESPN Films announces it has greenlit an upcoming 30 for 30 documentary to be centered around the extraordinary life of Stuart Scott. Currently in production, the film tells the story of the trailblazing broadcaster who shattered preconceived notions of how on-air figures were expected to look, talk, act, and think–and in the process, helped bring hip-hop and Black culture into the sports media mainstream. Scott entered the sports journalism world determined to remain authentic and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He drew admirers and critics for his unique style, enlivening his broadcasts with references to hip-hop and other Black cultural touchstones.

“Stuart Scott transcended broadcasting, journalism, sports and culture in ways that we’re only beginning to really understand and appreciate now,” says the film’s director Andre Gaines. “He made his mark on so many people, especially young black men, and his legend has only grown since his passing. The opportunity I’ve had now to examine his life, visit his home, get to know his daughters Taelor and Sydni, and understand how incredibly vast and rich a life Stuart lived, I can only hope that audiences find the same catharsis I’ve already experienced in making this film.”

Beyond the debate his style ignited, he began to reach new audiences who saw their own experiences in his point of view. The story chronicles his rise to fame at ESPN, his impact on media and culture, and the personal pain of divorce and the battle with cancer that would take his life at age 49. Through a vast collection of family photos and archival videos, along with the voices of Scott’s daughters Taelor and Syndi, the film serves as a touching tribute to a life well-lived, and culture well-served.

“We pride ourselves on telling the stories of true originals who changed the world, and Stuart epitomized that in so many ways,” says Marsha Cooke, Vice President and Executive Producer of ESPN Films. “This film is the perfect tribute to a man who touched lives in front of and behind the camera. Andre Gaines has begun crafting a film that will shine a new light on who Stuart really was–from his relationship with Taelor and Sydni to the many people who saw the world differently just from spending time with him. The film will be Stuart through and through–funny, smart, edgy, touching, and transformational.”

The film is directed by Andre Gaines and executive produced by ESPN Films, Run & Shoot Filmworks, and Cinemation Studios. Further details will be announced at a later date.

About ESPN Films

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series “The Last Dance.” ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

