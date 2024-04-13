ESPN Has Largest Two-Day Viewership Average for Masters Tournament 3 p.m. ET Telecasts Since 2018

ESPN’s live coverage of the first and second rounds of the Masters Tournament on Thursday and Friday, April 11-12, attracted the largest two-day average viewership for the 3 p.m. ET telecasts since 2018, according to Nielsen Fast National data.

A two-day average of 3.4 million viewers watched the live coverage from Augusta National Golf Club, including 3.2 million for the first round on Thursday and 3.6 million for the second round on Friday. Both telecasts ran from 3 p.m. until approximately 8 p.m.

The audience of 3.6 million for the second round was up 69 percent over the viewership average of 2.1 million for the rain-delayed second round in 2023. Friday’s audience peaked at 3.9 million in the 5:30 p.m. quarter-hour.

On Friday morning, ESPN also aired live coverage of the conclusion of the first round, which was suspended on Thursday due to darkness. The telecast averaged 922,000 viewers from 7:45-10 a.m.

ESPN’s news and information platforms including SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue coverage of the Masters through the conclusion of the event.

In addition, live streaming coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes (Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16) continues on ESPN+ for the final day of the Tournament.

