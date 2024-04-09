ESPN Inc. Earns Industry-Leading 58 Sports Emmy Nominations

ESPN earned an industry-leading 58 nominations for the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This is the 11th straight year that ESPN has led the industry. ESPN’s 58 nominations include work presented on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, SEC Network, the ESPN App and Disney+.

The 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held live and in-person on Tuesday, May 21, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

Leading ESPN nominations include:

ESPN storytelling: including nine forE60, plus three features via SC Featured, one College GameDay and one Outside the Lines

including nine forE60, plus three features via SC Featured, one College GameDay and one Outside the Lines Studio programming : College GameDay, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, Pardon the Interruption, SportsCenter and Postseason NFL Countdown

: College GameDay, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, Pardon the Interruption, SportsCenter and Postseason NFL Countdown NFL programming: eight in numerous categories, including three for studio programming, plus Monday Night Football and Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli in Live Series

eight in numerous categories, including three for studio programming, plus Monday Night Football and Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli in Live Series ESPN Deportes: Six, including two for feature stories, two for studio show and two commentators

Six, including two for feature stories, two for studio show and two commentators Technical, Interactive and Innovation – a wide range of innovative achievements across multiple categories, including: Outstanding Interactive Experience: College Football Playoff MegaCast – Rose Bowl Game The Magic and Mastery of US Open Champion – Carlos Alcaraz

– a wide range of innovative achievements across multiple categories, including:

Digital Innovation: Big City Greens Classic – Fully Animated Live Sporting Event with Integrated Real-Time Animated Talent Outstanding Technical Team Event: 2023 US Open George Wensel technical achievement award 2023 MLB Home Run Derby – StatCast Edition: Live Virtual 3D Event Coverage Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli – Peyton Manning’s AR Table Toy Story Funday Football – DragonFly Tech



On-air personality nominations include:

Hosts: NBA Today’s Malika Andrews , SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt and College GameDay’s Rece Davis

, SportsCenter’s and College GameDay’s Play-by-Play: NBA on ESPN and ABC’s Mike Breen and MNF’s Joe Buck

and MNF’s Analysts: Kirk Herbstreit (Studio), Ryan Clark (Studio), Mina Kimes (Studio) and Troy Aikman (Event)

(Studio), (Studio), (Studio) and (Event) Reporters : Holly Rowe , Lisa Salters and Molly McGrath

, and On-Air Personality in Spanish: ESPN Deportes’ Carolina Guillén and Rebeca Landa

ESPN’s nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, by Category:

Live Series Monday Night Football (ESPN) Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) Playoff Coverage College Football Playoff Semifinals – Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl (ESPN) Edited Event Coverage 2023 Special Olympic World Games (ABC) Edited Special E60 – The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports (ESPN Films) GR8TNESS Hosted Edited Series E60 (ESPN) Short Documentary SC Featured – Nothing Else Matters (ESPN+) Studio Show – Weekly College GameDay (ESPN) Studio Show – Daily NBA Countdown (ESPN, ESPN2) NFL Live (ESPN, ESPN2) Pardon the Interruption (ESPN) SportsCenter (ESPN) Studio Show – Limited Run College GameDay – College Football Playoff (ESPN) Postseason NFL Countdown (ESPN) Journalism E60 Peace of Mind: Psychedelics in Sports (ESPN) E60 The Perfect Machine (ESPN) Short Feature College Game Day – The Legacy of Tyler Trent (ESPN) Long Feature Outside the Lines – Jordan McNair: The Freedom Within (ESPN) SC Featured: Dear Mrs. Reid (ESPN) SC Featured: Running for Martin Open/Tease Monday Night Football – In the Air Tonight (ESPN, ABC) Interactive Experience College Football Playoff MegaCast – Rose Bowl Game (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, SEC Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App, ABC, LHN) The Magic and Mastery of US Open Champion – Carlos Alcaraz (ESPN.com) Digital Innovation Big City Greens Classic – Fully Animated Live Sporting Event With Integrated Real-Time Animated Talent (ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+) Personality/Studio Host Malika Andrews (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Rece Davis (ESPN) Scott Van Pelt (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Play-by-Play Mike Breen (ABC) Joe Buck (ESPN) Personality/Studio Analyst Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN) Ryan Clark (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC) Mina Kimes (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Event Analyst Troy Aikman (ESPN, ABC) Personality/Reporter Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Technical Team Event 2023 US Open (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC) Technical Team Studio NFL Draft (ESPN, ABC) Camera Work – Long Form E60 – Sacred Dog (ESPN) Writing – Long Form E60 – The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports (ESPN Films) Music Direction E60 – The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports (ESPN) E60 – Sacred Dog (ESPN, ESPN+) Audio/Sound – Live Event Little League World Series (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+) Sunday Night Baseball (ESPN, ESPN2) Graphic Design – Event/Show Monday Night Football (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC) NBA Finals (ESPN, ABC) Toy Story Funday Football (Disney+, ESPN+) Graphic Design – Specialty Toy Story Funday Football (Disney+, ESPN+) Studio or Production Design/Art Direction Toy Story Funday Football (Disney+, ESPN+) George Wensel Technical Achievement Award 2023 MLB Home Run Derby – StatCast Edition: Live Virtual 3D Event Coverage (ESPN2) Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli – Peyton Manning’s AR Table (ESPN2) Toy Story Funday Football – DragonFly Tech (Disney+, ESPN+) Promotional Announcement Top Rank Boxing on ESPN – Battle of the Baddest | Rumble (ESPN, ESPN+) Studio Show in Spanish Ahora o Nunca (ESPN Deportes) Fuera de Juego (ESPN+) Feature Story in Spanish E60: Mayra (ESPN, ESPN+) SportsCenter: In Her Shoes: Wang Shuang (ESPN Deportes) SC Reportajes: Do Bronx – Charles Oliveira (ESPN Deportes) On-Air Personality in Spanish Carolina Guillén (ESPN Deportes) Rebeca Landa (ESPN Deportes)

*External entry airing on an ESPN network.