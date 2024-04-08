ESPN Platforms Combine to Exclusively Televise 2024 NBA G League Finals Presented by YouTube TV Starting April 9

ESPN platforms, including ESPNEWS and ESPNU, will combine to exclusively televise the 2024 NBA G League Finals Presented by YouTube TV matchup between the Oklahoma City Blue and the Maine Celtics beginning on Tuesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS with David Resnick and Cory Alexander as the broadcast team.

The third-seed and Western Conference Champion Blue have won 13 of their last 14 games and are led by former NBA player Keyontae Johnson and former first round NBA Draft pick Ousmane Dieng.

Meanwhile, the second-seed and Eastern Conference Champion Celtics are led by former NBA player Tony Snell and former NBA Draft picks Jordan Walsh, Neemias Queta and J.D. Davison and have won both of their previous meetings against Oklahoma City this season.

2024 NBA G League Finals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Tue, Apr. 9 8 p.m. Game 1: Oklahoma City Blue vs. Maine Celtics ESPNEWS Thu, Apr.11 8 p.m. Game 2: Maine Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPNEWS Mon, Apr. 15 9 p.m. Game 3: Oklahoma City Blue vs. Maine Celtics (if necessary) ESPNU

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

