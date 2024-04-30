ESPN Platforms Serve Up Exclusive Coverage of the 2024 National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship

Competition Begins Friday, May 3 on ESPNU

Coverage of Each Pairing Available on ESPN+ Throughout Entirety of Championship

For the seventh straight year, ESPN platforms will exclusively present the National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship, taking place May 3-5 live from Gulf Shores, Ala. Over the three days of action, viewers can tune in to see a total of 16 dual matches across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Fans can also catch coverage of each pair streaming live on ESPN+.

The No. 16 and No. 17 seeds will jumpstart action, competing Friday, May 3 in the Opening Round Dual at 9 a.m. ET for a spot in the main bracket. The First Round follows later Friday morning, featuring eight single-elimination duals, with the winners advancing to Saturday morning’s quarterfinal matchups. The four quarterfinal winners will compete in the national semifinals later Saturday afternoon. The event culminates with the National Championship on Sunday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

ESPN will bring the heat to Gulf Shores, deploying a pair of commentator teams to announce the action throughout the week:

Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak – a bronze medalist and three-time beach volleyball Olympian – will be joined on the sideline by Andraya Carter

and – a bronze medalist and three-time beach volleyball Olympian – will be joined on the sideline by Sam Gore will be joined by beach volleyball Olympian Nicole Branagh in the booth and Madison Fitzpatrick on the sideline

For the most up-to-date bracket information regarding the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship, please visit the official NCAA bracket website and NCAA Volleyball on Twitter.

2024 National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship – ESPN Schedule