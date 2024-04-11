ESPN to Present Live, Multiplatform Coverage of the 128th Boston Marathon on April 15

Prestigious Road Race to Air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes

Boston ABC Affiliate WCVB-TV Broadcasting Race Locally

ESPN will present live, multiplatform coverage of the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15.

In partnership with Boston ABC affiliate WCVB-TV, ESPN2 will televise the event starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, with coverage continuing until 12:30 p.m. In addition, the race will air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes from 9:30 a.m. until noon. The race will also simulcast for the first time on ESPN+ from 4:00 a.m until 8:30 a.m. ET then continuing at 12:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. ET.

Reports will air on ESPN within SportsCenter and various ESPN studio shows.

WCVB will broadcast the race locally with ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes’ coverage blacked out in the Boston markets.

The race field includes 30,000 entrants from 122 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

On the telecast, ESPN SportsCenter anchors John Anderson and Hannah Storm, both veterans with extensive experience covering major marathons for ESPN, will join the crew of race analysts plus WCVB-TV anchors and reporters on the broadcast from Boston.

Reporting from the finish line photo bridge, Anderson will call the race with analysis by former professional American distance runner Carrie Tollefson, and Amanda McGrory, Paralympic medalist and Boston Marathon wheelchair division podium finisher.

Working at the finish line, Storm will provide up-to-the-minute coverage and exclusive interviews as they complete their race. She will be joined by WCVB sports anchor, Duke Castiglione.

Last year, in its first year back on ESPN since 2004, Boston Marathon earned its largest national TV audience on record – 369K average viewers. The previous record was 336K average viewers on ESPN2 in 2001.

The Boston Marathon will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the start line moving to Hopkinton, MA.

The Boston Marathon on other ESPN platforms:

ESPN Deportes

ESPN’s 24/7 Spanish-language platform serving U.S. Hispanic sports fans will broadcast the Boston Marathon from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, April 22. Mariano Ryan and Daniel Arcucci will provide the commentary.

(Photo courtesy Boston Athletic Association)