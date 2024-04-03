ESPN’s NBA Today Viewership Up Eight Percent in March

Viewership for ESPN’s NBA Today – its weekday afternoon NBA studio show – was up eight percent in March 2024, compared to March 2023, according to Nielsen. NBA Today averaged 267,000 viewers and peaked on March 27 with 354,000 viewers. It was the most-watched March edition of the show since 2022.

Additionally, Hispanic viewership was up 38 percent in March 2024 vs. March 2023, while Black viewership grew three percent year over year, according to Nielsen.

NBA Today airs Monday through Friday on ESPN from 3-4 p.m. ET. The show is hosted by Malika Andrews and regularly features Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Ramona Shelburne, Zach Lowe, Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski.

-30-

