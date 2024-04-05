Greatness from Glendale: ESPN Provides Extensive Coverage Surrounding NCAA Men’s Final Four Action in Arizona

College GameDay Covered by State Farm to provide exclusive insights and access throughout the weekend, live from Fountain Park in Westgate Entertainment District

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class to be unveiled exclusively on ESPN Saturday

Live reports from the College GameDay crew with Kris Budden, and check-ins from the Women’s Final Four in Cleveland

ESPN International will televise the semifinals and championship game to fans in 179 countries and territories – Brian Custer and Jay Bilas on the call

Closing out one of the most expansive seasons on record, ESPN will post up from the Phoenix area with live coverage of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship in Glendale, Ariz., featuring live programming throughout the weekend. The College GameDay crew – host Rece Davis, analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams, and reporters Christine Williamson and Kris Budden will provide insight and analysis leading up to and following the semifinals and championship game.

The voices of the sport, ESPN’s men’s college basketball analysts and reporters will join SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take throughout the countdown to the Championship game, with exclusive programming live from the Grand Canyon State.

Men’s Final Four access begins on Friday with live coverage of NC State’s practices during SportsCenter (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) as the full GameDay team will be courtside from State Farm Stadium.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm®

Men’s Final Four coverage will continue Saturday with a three-hour long special edition of College GameDay Covered by State Farm beginning at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Alabama alum Davis and the rest of the pregame crew will be live near State Farm Stadium at Fountain Park in the Westgate Entertainment District. The show will welcome several guests, including Baylor head coach and 2021 NCAA Champion Scott Drew, along with other coaches, while UNC star Armando Bacot and Kansas standout Hunter Dickinson will join the show live on set.

Additional GameDay Highlights

Greenberg spends a day going All Access with UConn head coach Dan Hurley

Williamson catches up with stars of Alabama, NC State, Purdue and UConn

Budden adds live reports on each of the Final Four teams

The team will also have live look-ins from Cleveland ahead of the Women’s Championship where Elle Duncan leads ESPN’s studio coverage, joined by Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck, Sports Emmy nominee Andraya Carter and WNBA All-Stars Chiney Ogwumike and Aliyah Boston.

College GameDay will continue its Championship programming on Monday beginning at 7 p.m. (ESPN) previewing the title game. ESPN will continue its coverage after the trophy has been raised with live postgame studio following the game.

Naismith Hall of Fame Class Announcement

The Basketball Hall of Fame Class Announcement Show Presented by Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes will air Saturday, April 4 (11 a.m., ESPN), with an exclusive reveal of the 2024 Hall of Fame class. The one-hour presentation will be hosted by Davis and Bilas, with select members of this year’s class and special guests joining the show.

International Feeds

ESPN International will televise the semifinals and championship game to fans in 179 countries and territories across 21 networks outside the United States:

Brian Custer (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will be courtside to announce the action for both Final Four games and the title game for ESPN’s international presentation.

(play-by-play) and (analyst) will be courtside to announce the action for both Final Four games and the title game for ESPN’s international presentation. Coverage in Latin America (Dominican Republic, Mexico, Central America), South America (including Brazil) the Caribbean, Africa, the Netherlands and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands), and via TSN/RDS in Canada.

Additionally, worldwide, ESPN Syndication has completed deals to distribute the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship to local television clients reaching tens of millions of homes in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and AFN (US Armed Forces Network).

ESPN broadband services around the world – under the WatchESPN, ESPN Play and Star+ brands – are also providing live and on-demand coverage of the tournament in 179 countries in the Europe, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

SEC Network Sets Up to Stay Tight with the Tide

SEC Network will provide comprehensive on-site coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first trip to the NCAA Men’s Final Four. Host Dari Nowkhah and analyst Daymeon Fishback will share insight and analysis beginning with coverage from open practices and press conferences on Friday on SEC Network+. The pair returns post-game Saturday to recap Bama’s performance in the Men’s Final Four on the late-night SEC Now. Should the Tide advance to the championship game, Nowkhah and Fishback will provide practice updates on SEC Now Sunday, as well as post-game Championship Monday programming during a special late night edition of SEC Now.

ACC Network Surrounds NC State’s First Final Four Since 1983 with Live Studio Presence in Phoenix

ACC Network will be live from Phoenix with dedicated coverage of NC State in the Final Four beginning Friday with its signature studio shows Nothing But Net and ACC PM originating from outside State Farm Stadium. Nothing But Net host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by analysts Joel Berry II, Jim Boeheim, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock for live coverage during NC State’s open practice on Friday (2-3 p.m.). ACC PM with hosts Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum will have extensive coverage of all the top Final Four storylines on Friday featuring a lineup of guests with Packer live from Phoenix and Tannebaum live from Cleveland for coverage of NC State’s women’s Final Four team (4-6 p.m.). On Saturday, Nothing But Net will preview NC State’s semifinal matchup against Purdue with a two-hour pregame special (4-6 p.m.) and following the conclusion of both semifinal games, will return with postgame reaction and analysis (11:30 p.m.-12 a.m.). Should NC State advance, ACC PM will be live from Phoenix on Monday (4-7 p.m.) and Nothing But Net will preview the championship game with a two-hour pregame show (7-9 p.m.), with postgame coverage beginning at 12 a.m.

ESPN.com

Jeff Borzello, Myron Medcalf and Pete Thamel will provide on-site coverage of the Final Four in Arizona, providing news and features surrounding the event.

