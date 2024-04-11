Leverkusen’s Bundesliga Title-Clinching Match on Sunday; Real Madrid and Barcelona Gearing up for ElClásico; and more on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

Exclusively on ESPN+: Xabi Alonso and Leverkusen’s Chase for the Meisterschale this Weekend

LALIGA: Real Madrid (vs. Mallorca), Barcelona (vs. Cádiz) ahead of 257th ElClásico on April 21

Manager Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen will clinch the club’s first Bundesliga title with a home victory on Sunday against Werder Bremen at BayArena on Sunday 11:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen’s victory will end FC Bayern München’s streak of 11 straight seasons as Bundesliga champions.

Derek Rae and Janusz Michallik will call the match in English with Archie Rhind-Tutt will report from the pitch side. Ken Garay and Barak Fever will provide commentary in Spanish. ESPNFC Pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET and English and Spanish postgame coverage follows immediately after the match’s conclusion.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg, FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Köln – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 29 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 12 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ Sat, Apr 13 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Apr 14 9:30 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+

*Subject to change



LALIGA: Barcelona vs. Cádiz; Mallorca vs. Real Madrid

LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham travel to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix to play Mallorca, on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC Pregame, halftime and postgame shows beginning at noon ET.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, second-ranked Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski travel to Nuevo Mirandilla, to face Cádiz on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English) and Richard Mendez and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC pregamecoverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC).

LALIGA – Matchday 31 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Apr 12 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+ Sat, Apr 13 8 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Cádiz vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 14 8 a.m. Las Palmas vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Granada vs. Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Villarreal ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Almería ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Apr 15 3 p.m. Osasuna vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (25-3-1) face Vitesse, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

On Saturday, PSV Eindhoven host Vitesse exclusively on ESPN+ at 10:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish) at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Eredivisie Matchday 29 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Apr 13 10:30 a.m. PSV vs. Vitesse ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. AZ vs. RKC Waalwijk ESPN+ Sun, Apr 14 8:30 a.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. Ajax vs. FC Twente ESPN+

*Subject to change

