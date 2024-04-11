Leverkusen’s Bundesliga Title-Clinching Match on Sunday; Real Madrid and Barcelona Gearing up for ElClásico; and more on ESPN Platforms this Weekend
- Exclusively on ESPN+: Xabi Alonso and Leverkusen’s Chase for the Meisterschale this Weekend
- LALIGA: Real Madrid (vs. Mallorca), Barcelona (vs. Cádiz) ahead of 257th ElClásico on April 21
Manager Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen will clinch the club’s first Bundesliga title with a home victory on Sunday against Werder Bremen at BayArena on Sunday 11:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen’s victory will end FC Bayern München’s streak of 11 straight seasons as Bundesliga champions.
Derek Rae and Janusz Michallik will call the match in English with Archie Rhind-Tutt will report from the pitch side. Ken Garay and Barak Fever will provide commentary in Spanish. ESPNFC Pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET and English and Spanish postgame coverage follows immediately after the match’s conclusion.
Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg, FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Köln – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga Matchday 29 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 12
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 13
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 14
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
LALIGA: Barcelona vs. Cádiz; Mallorca vs. Real Madrid
LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham travel to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix to play Mallorca, on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.
Commentators Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC Pregame, halftime and postgame shows beginning at noon ET.
On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, second-ranked Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski travel to Nuevo Mirandilla, to face Cádiz on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.
Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English) and Richard Mendez and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC pregamecoverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC).
LALIGA – Matchday 31 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 12
|3 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 13
|8 a.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Cádiz vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 14
|8 a.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Granada vs. Alavés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 a.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Villarreal
|ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Almería
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Apr 15
|3 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (25-3-1) face Vitesse, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
On Saturday, PSV Eindhoven host Vitesse exclusively on ESPN+ at 10:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish) at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
Eredivisie Matchday 29 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Apr 13
|10:30 a.m.
|PSV vs. Vitesse
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|AZ vs. RKC Waalwijk
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 14
|8:30 a.m.
|Fortuna Sittard vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|Ajax vs. FC Twente
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.