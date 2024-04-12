Masters Tournament First Round Thursday Viewership on ESPN Averages 3.2 Million Viewers, Highest Since 2015
ESPN’s live telecast of the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday, April 11, averaged 3.2 million viewers, the highest for the first round since 2015 and a jump of 28 percent in viewership over last year’s first round. The telecast aired from 3-8:06 p.m. ET and the audience peaked at 3.8 million in the 6:15 p.m. quarter hour.
Last year’s first round of the Masters Tournament averaged 2.5 million viewers on ESPN.
The Welcome to the Masters lead-in program averaged 594,000 viewers from 1-3 p.m. on ESPN.
For the two weekend days of the Masters, live streaming coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes (Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16) continues on ESPN+ all day, each day of the Tournament.
In addition to the live streaming coverage on ESPN+, SportsCenter and ESPN.com will continue to report from the Masters throughout the weekend.
