Multimedia Women’s Sports Journalist Ari Chambers Joins Andscape

Chambers debuts tonight covering the 2024 WNBA Draft in Brooklyn. N.Y.

Ari Chambers, a renowned women’s sports multimedia journalist and a 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, has joined Andscape as a commentator and sports culture talent for the Black content studio. Chambers will play a pivotal role in Andscape’s coverage of women’s sports, including the WNBA, Women’s NCAA Basketball, tennis, gymnastics, the NWSL, and the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The new Andscape commentator will amplify her reach by contributing to a myriad of ESPN linear, digital, and social media platforms, and espnW, the ESPN global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. Chambers will make her Andscape debut tonight in Brooklyn, N.Y., covering the much-anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music. During the WNBA Draft, she will also take over espnW’s Instagram handle for access-driven social media storytelling.

Chambers’ inaugural assignment at the 2024 WNBA Draft marks the beginning of Andscape’s strategy to harness her influence in women’s sports coverage, showcasing her work not only within its own expansive footprint but also across ESPN’s leading platforms.

“We’re excited Ari is joining Andscape at this watershed moment for women’s sports. Her expertise as an emerging and trusted voice for women in sports will elevate our content in that space,” said Jason Aidoo, Vice President, and Head of Andscape. “Ari’s voice resonates with younger, multi-cultural, and non-traditional sports fans. We will key into that at Andscape and across ESPN.”

Chambers is joining Andscape from Bleacher Report where she founded and launched highlightHER in 2019. Through highlightHER, Chambers told the stories of inspiring women athletes and built a community that rapidly grew to more than 250,000 Instagram followers. At Bleacher Report, she consistently delivered a blend of news, highlights, user-generated content, and engaging interviews featuring renowned female athletes, all centered on the world of women’s sports.

Chambers said, “I’m THRILLED to join Andscape and ESPN. My mission is to elevate storytelling at the nexus of women’s sports and culture, and I believe there is no better place to do that. I look forward to joining the great Andscape family and representing women’s sports at ESPN comprehensively, with intention and passion.”

Over her career, Chambers has dedicated her efforts to grassroots coverage and utilized non-traditional media vehicles to close the coverage gap for women’s sports. She coined the phrase THE WNBA IS SO IMPORTANT which became the tagline for Twitter Sports’ WNBA 25th Anniversary campaign. Chambers has been a reporter for the WNBA and NCAA women’s basketball, covering multiple WNBA All-Star games, NCAA Women’s Final Fours, and several ACC Women’s Basketball Tournaments. She has served as Connecticut Sun’s in-arena host, WNBA’s digital news host and host of “Off Top,” WNBA League Pass series, host for the WNBA’s Her Time to Play, and others.

Chambers obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Studies from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C. She has received numerous plaudits, including Sports Illustrated’s 100 Influential Women in Sports (2022), Dawn Staley Excellence in Broadcasting Award (2022), Black Enterprise’s 40 Under 40 (2023), The CCNYC Creative Class (2022), The Athletic’s 40 Under 40: Rising Stars in Women’s Basketball (2021), and Yahoo’s Changemakers (2021).

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black content studio that explores the depth of Black identity through its power in sports and culture. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes daily journalism, film, television, book publishing and music.

###