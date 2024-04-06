NCAA Semifinals on ESPN Shatter Viewership Records – UConn-Iowa Delivers 14.2 Million Viewers, Friday’s NCAA Women’s Final Four Scores Average Audience of 10.8 Million

Huskies-Hawkeyes becomes most-watched women’s college basketball game on record, via Nielsen Fast Nationals

UConn-Iowa, NC State-South Carolina peaked with 17 million viewers and 9 million viewers, respectively

The two games averaged 3.1 million P18-49 viewers, up more than 130% year-over-year

Women’s Final Four National Championship coverage begins on ABC at 2 p.m. with the NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One. The championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina will tip on ABC at 3 p.m.