San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers is Most-Watched Non-New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Game in Six Years

Through Four Games, ESPN’s Major League Baseball Game Viewership is Up 20 Percent from Last Year

The San Diego Padres 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 14 delivered an average audience of nearly two million viewers (1,961,000) on ESPN, according to Nielsen. It is the most-watched edition of Sunday Night Baseball that did not include the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox in six years, since 2018.

The viewership for the Padres vs. Dodgers game broadcast was up 38 percent from last year’s Sunday Night Baseball season average and up 58 percent in the key People18-49 demographic. The broadcast peaked at 9:30 p.m. ET with 2,215,000 viewers.

Through four games – MLB Opening Night and three editions of Sunday Night Baseball – MLB games on ESPN are averaging 1,715,000 viewers this season, up 20 percent from this point last season.

On deck: the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. host the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers and Corey Seager on the April 21 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].