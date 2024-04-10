Top Rank Presents Heavyweight Doubleheader: Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy and Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Anderson vs. Merhy and Ajagba vs. Vianello will be presented live Saturday, April 13, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The event takes place at American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas.

In the 10-round heavyweight main event, unbeaten knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson takes on Belgian contender Ryad Merhy.

Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) is coming off an impressive 2023, where he notched three victories with two knockouts. In April, he brought George Arias’ undefeated run to an end. Less than three months later, he celebrated his triumphant return to Toledo, squaring off against former world titleholder Charles Martin and earning a 10-round unanimous decision. Anderson then dispatched Andriy Rudenko in five rounds in August.

Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) makes his U.S. debut following his best win yet, a December victory over hometown hero and Olympic gold medalist, Tony Yoka in Paris.

In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Nigerian puncher Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) and Italian standout Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) will collide in a duel of 2016 Olympians.

The eight-round televised opener features three-time world title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2-1, 8 KOs), as he looks to keep his junior lightweight world title hopes alive against the upset-minded Jose Guardado (15-1-1, 5 KOs).

Undercard action begins at 5:50 p.m. ET/ 2:50 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Anderson vs. Merhy (All Times ET)