Transcript: ESPN NBA Playoffs Media Conference Call with ESPN Head of Event & Studio Production David Roberts

ESPN Head of Event & Studio Production David Roberts answered questions on Thursday to discuss ESPN’s production plans and postseason approach ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel.

DAVID ROBERTS: Thank you very much and thanks everyone on the call. We’re excited about these playoffs, starting with the play-in, very compelling game last night with 76ers and the Miami Heat, kind of kicked us off in a very strong direction. But what you will see throughout the playoffs are many highlights. There are over 350 people that will be working the opening weekend of the playoffs, and it will include the latest in technology and production trucks, et cetera, to enhance the story telling associated with it, which should be a very compelling first round of the playoffs.

Countdown, hosted by Malika Andrews, will feature Stephen A. [Smith], Michael Wilbon, Bob Myers. When Bob Myers is calling games, which will happen during the course of this first round, you’ll see Kendrick Perkins in the chair, along with Adrian Wojnarowski, with the very latest in breaking news throughout the playoffs, the first round.

What’s great about this is you have a host of new stars coming aboard. The fact is you still have LeBron [James] and that opening round repeat of the Western Conference Finals– LeBron, [Nikola] Jokić, Anthony Davis– it should be a very compelling first round and that will be in prime time on ABC Saturday night. But the New York Knicks will be a major story we’re following throughout the playoffs. They are a gritty, hard-nosed team and you have to admire the fact that they didn’t care who they played, no one could accuse them of saying, hey, we’re looking to position ourselves to avoid a team. So, the fact that we have the 76ers and the Knicks leading into the Lakers and the Nuggets, and then on Sunday Boston Celtics will kick off what many believe will be their road to the NBA Finals. So, we’re in real good shape. Mike Breen calling his 19th NBA Finals coming up, Doris Burke being the first woman to be an analyst on the NBA Finals, and even Hubie Brown. Hubie Brown, Saturday will be doing his 21st season of playoff games. So, there’s a lot to talk about, and appreciate your time and your interest in covering this sport. So, I’ll open it up to questions.

Q. A question for you in terms of your new No. 1 team. How would you evaluate how they have done thus far this season?

DAVID ROBERTS: You know what, the new team has done a tremendous job. When you talk about J.J. Redick, you talk about someone who is well liked, well respected, and who is well prepared to do his job. He has complemented Doris Burke and Mike Breen extremely well and along with Lisa Salters we’re not missing a beat as we head towards the NBA Finals.

Q. Then my other question is, we all kind of covered this when you guys made the announcement that Doris was getting the promotion to The Finals on TV. What does it mean to you to see her on that stage when she’s going to be on that stage?

DAVID ROBERTS: Well, it underscores our commitment here at ESPN and ABC to exemplify the best in women’s sports talent. The fact that Doris is going to be calling the NBA Finals on ABC underscores again or highlights the fact that that commitment is second to none. She’s been a trail blazer, but she’s a trail blazer because she’s excellent at what she does, and the respect is there because the quality of her work is at the top of the game.

Q. So Bob Myers, it’s kind of crazy that he’s come in and been this good of a broadcaster this fast, given he didn’t really have any training in this arena until this season. How does the ESPN production team behind the scenes take somebody with a wealth of basketball knowledge like that and turn him or her into such a good communicator on the TV when you have to speak in kind of such short bursts?

DAVID ROBERTS: Well, Bob had a lot of opportunity to provide compelling sound as the architect of four championships with the Golden State Warriors. But more importantly, he is a genuinely authentic, great human being, who is likeable, relatable, and again, always prepared to do his job. The fact that when you come to any of our meetings, whether they’re 200 people on a call as we plan for the playoffs, Bob Myers is at every single meeting, and he’s soaking it in, and he’s the consummate team player. So, it doesn’t surprise me. I got to know him prior to the hire and he’s a winner. So, and when I say that, you know, literally, he is a winner. He’s a winner as an executive of the NBA and he’s a winner as a broadcaster. So, we’re very fortunate that he’s on our team.

Q. Just wondering your thoughts on the Alt-Cast with Kevin Hart. I know you did ’em last year throughout the season and also during the play in game last night. Just how those have gone and, you know, also the star power having somebody with like Kevin do these Alt-Casts?

DAVID ROBERTS: Kevin works very hard. He’s right now in the middle of shooting a movie in Atlanta, which is why the Alt-Casts are based out of there right now, but he’s committed, he’s working hard to book high profile guests, and he’s a sports fan who knows the sport of basketball and just like last night, the fact that he’s a 76ers fan further enhanced that broadcast. So, what you do with the Alt-Cast is you look for ways to differentiate from the original broadcast, and when you have a name with the star power of Kevin Hart, that’s a good place to be in.

Q. And then, I know that with the Eastern Conference there’s a lot of story lines on that side, but just your thoughts on the Western Conference Finals and that side of the ledger with Golden State not in there, but both L.A. teams and Denver?

DAVID ROBERTS: Well, one of the opportunities that I believe we have done a pretty good job of seizing is, there are a lot of good teams in the West. Whether it’s Oklahoma City, Minnesota Timberwolves, and of course the Lakers are right there as well, so — the Phoenix Suns, not to be taken for granted, and along with the L.A. Clippers. So, the West is loaded. And it should be a very compelling Western Conference Finals race to the NBA Finals.

So, although we have the East, which is also filled with compelling story lines, we’re all gearing towards what should be an outstanding NBA Finals. It’s going to be fun to watch both.

THE MODERATOR: Before we go to the next question, Dave, do you just want to hit on draft lottery and our plans there?

DAVID ROBERTS: Yeah, that’s the other announcement we’ll make. Elle Duncan is going to host the draft lottery, along with a strong cast of characters, including Woj, his team of insiders, Andre Carter is going to be on that as well, and I believe Richard Jefferson, if I’m not mistaken. I don’t have the actual release, but the fact that Elle Duncan is going to host the draft lottery on a very unique day, which is May 12th, Mother’s Day actually, leading into one of our conference final games is just another opportunity to showcase the best talent, our diversity of talent and we’re in a real good position in that area. So, we look forward to May 12th.

THE MODERATOR: Thanks, Dave. Let’s take some more questions.

Q. I noticed that Mike Breen, Doris Burke and Redick are going to be doing the Sixers/Knicks game on Saturday, not Lakers/Nuggets, which is the big ABC game. Is that because you’re going to be focusing a lot on the Knicks in the Eastern Conference this year, or is it maybe that you’re doing more of a rotation of broadcast teams for the ABC windows this season?

DAVID ROBERTS: Well, it puts us in a position to have Mike Breen and Doris and J.J. and Lisa Salter return on Sunday for the Celtics game. So, instead of having the No. 1 team on one major game, they’re going to be on two. The first one being the Knicks on Saturday night and the other one being Boston on Sunday, so that’s the strategic reason for that scheduling.

Q. With ABC airing more games in the first round this year you have, I think, three weekends where you have three games, which it’s not typical. So, is that also maybe an opportunity to get some more exposure for Bob Myers who is going to be doing the Laker game and your other broadcasters?

DAVID ROBERTS: Scheduling more games on ABC just expands the reach and allows us to serve even more sports fans, NBA fans, with what will be a very compelling playoff.

Q. Thank you for speaking to us. Can you speak a little bit more about the diversity of talent behind the scenes, especially you, and in front of this camera, because many women and men are being featured in that, and since I write for a Black newspaper, that is an under-told story, so to speak. Can you speak on that and how important that is you are doing that for covering the NBA.

DAVID ROBERTS: Well, when you look at the NBA, the NBA is what, 70 to 80 percent African American players, majority of stars African American, so it only makes sense that the kind of diversity that we represent here at ESPN are showcased, whether it’s on NBA Today, NBA Countdown, and then our game telecast. So, but not only the people you see behind or in front of the camera, it’s important that, behind the scenes, the people who make the decisions on what you see in a particular program and various elements that might appear in a televised game have that perspective. The diverse perspective that’s important to make sure that the story telling represents the audience that we serve.

Q. And a follow-up, how delicate is the to keep the balance so that you are keeping the basketball junkies interested, but also people maybe don’t follow the game but are tuning in that they will also watch the games and not get turned off?

DAVID ROBERTS: Well, when you have someone like Stephen A. Smith or Michael Wilbon involved in a studio show, or a Richard Jefferson or and J.J. Redick and Doris Burke and Mike Breen, again that type of diversity also means that there are different ways of entertaining the audience. All of us come from different backgrounds and we bring that background to how we operate here at this network, and it shows up in how we produce shows and how we present the information in an insightful, informative, but entertaining manner.

Q. With the NBA media deal obviously at the moment expiring at the end of next season and I know the conversations surrounding that are ongoing, this is a year where there are going to be a few new broadcast crews, the new lead crew, the new secondary crew which was obviously altered mid-season, and then Malika Andrews and Bob Myers joining Countdown. So, how are you going to evaluate I guess what a successful first year for this composition of broadcasters and broadcast teams is going to look like for ESPN in the NBA playoffs?

DAVID ROBERTS: Well, in terms of Countdown, Countdown finished the regular season up seven percent. So that’s a successful season. On the overall rating we were, I believe, down a percent, but, you know, the factoring in Christmas Day, where you had three or four NFL games, although the numbers were great, you know, that didn’t help us, if you will, but the bottom line is it was a great day for sports fans, whether you’re NBA, NFL or whatever the case might be. But we’re very, very pleased with where we have gone this season, and we look forward to where we’re going to go in the future. So, we know we have the talent, we have the depth, and we have the commitment to excellence and serving sports fans.

Q. Having J.J. then on that lead crew, he’s been doing studio hits with some of the morning shows like First Take, you’ve seen him on there, what is the value of having someone with that kind of versatility who hosts a podcast, can go on a studio show and give his opinions and then be a color commentator on a live game?

DAVID ROBERTS: Hey, it makes us all look good. The fact that the more versatile you are, the more valuable you are. And J.J. Redick or Stephen A. Smith are prime examples of that. So, we’re very fortunate to have the type of talent, depth that we have here at ESPN.

Q. You talked about a little earlier with the changes you made to the lead team this year and then again midway through the season. I’m wondering if there’s anything you can say on your perspective on how Mike and Doris have adapted to those changes. First, with working together with Doc and then working just with the two of them and now working with J.J.

DAVID ROBERTS: Well, it’s been a seamless transition for them because they have worked with J.J. on various projects before and so he’s no stranger to them. The fact that he was able to step right in and just in fact elevate the role has been just a tremendous opportunity for sports fans and for us here at the network.

Q. Just double checking, in terms of new technology, cameras, extra resources, stuff like that, you guys going to be throwing some extra toys at these first couple rounds, and if not, can you tease a little bit about what we can expect in conference Finals and Finals from a production tools perspective?

DAVID ROBERTS: Yes, there will be, for example, I got my list here of just some of the technology, just had a meeting right before this one, 12 mobile production units deployed across the country. I mentioned 350 production and crew the working across the country. There will be 90-plus cameras covering all games of the NBA playoffs. 624 replay channels. Those are just a few of the additional resources that we’re going to put forth in this effort. The shot track, I believe these would be tracker on how far three-point shots happen will be on all the ABC games. So, the technology will be there, live access with player mics and coaches mic’d up, cameras in the locker room, so fans won’t miss anything because working with our partners at the NBA we put ourselves in a great position for the very best in storytelling.

Q. This is a production question. With mic’d up players coaches, referees and access to locker room, how do those dynamics continue to advance the game in terms of viewership engagement, in your opinion?

DAVID ROBERTS: Fans crave and thrive on access. We’re very fortunate to have great partners who are committed and understand the importance of giving fans the type of access that they want. It’s part of enjoying the game. The good news is throughout these playoffs you will see even more examples of that type of access, because it’s critical to overall storytelling and documentation of the games.

Q. Can we just, let’s talk about Malika Andrews for a second. I think this is her first season as host of the pregame and halftime shows during the NBA Finals, as well as she was just nominated for an Emmy. What kind of added level does she bring to that broadcasting crew that you like seeing from that?

DAVID ROBERTS: Malika’s work ethic is, it’s exemplary. She works probably harder than almost anyone I’ve ever worked with in my career, and she deserves a lot of credit for not only the work she puts in, but the fact that she is an extremely effectively defender of the people that work on her program. So, she’s just an extremely hard worker, she’s a winner, and she deserves a heck of a lot of credit for, again, blazing new trails, but not just sitting back resting on her laurels, she blazes the trails and she makes sure that she backs it up with this just a work ethic second to none.

Q. You were talking before about versatility in terms of the broadcast crew, and you mentioned Stephen A. I mean, this is another year of him being on Countdown and doing his show and First Take. How have you seen just his evolution as the years have gone on at ESPN and the way he’s contributed to the overall NBA coverage?

DAVID ROBERTS: Stephen A. loves the NBA, and his commitment to covering the NBA is just simply outstanding. He’s unafraid to say what needs to be said. He could care less whether someone is ticked off in the process, because he also is an outstanding journalist who will back up his opinions with facts. So, when you watch Stephen A., you’re watching a multi-versatile individual who can handle just about anything in broadcasting. In fact, I’ll say he can handle anything in broadcasting. I wouldn’t be surprised one day if you looked up and saw Stephen A. doing the weather somewhere. He’s that talented. So, we’re very fortunate, again, that he’s part of our array of talent here at the network.

Q. One cool thing here, is with Doris Burke making some history as to the first woman to be a TV analyst for any major men’s pro sports championship event, can you, what does that mean to ESPN to be able to make that history, and what has Doris done to really deserve that role?

DAVID ROBERTS: Doris’s career speaks for itself. She’s been around here longer than I have. She has paid her dues, she continues to pay her dues, she continues to prepare to be her very best, and she excels at achieving that mission.

Q. My question is about the officiating changes that we have seen this year. Obviously, Commissioner Silver has addressed some of the changes. For you on the broadcast side I’m curious what impact that had — obviously seeing a game with zero free throws — and if there’s any adjustment in terms of the conversation you expect broadcasters to have about officiating as the viewership increases going into the playoffs?

DAVID ROBERTS: Officiating, when it’s good, we talk about it. When it’s, when there are mistakes, thanks to the transparency of the League, that’s also spoken about during the course of our broadcast. Whether it’s during the games or in our studio shows. So, again, it’s one of the areas that gets covered organically because it’s part of the event.

Q. I just had a couple of quick WNBA adjacent questions. One, Stephanie White’s doing a game on Saturday. How long do you plan to use her? Obviously, the WNBA season starts on May 14th.

DAVID ROBERTS: She’s doing eight games Saturday and then after that we’re down to three games maximum. We have our three teams, the top-3 teams that will carry us through as we head towards the NBA Finals.

Q. This a little bit off topic, so obviously if you haven’t thought about this yet it’s fine, but is there any plan to elevate that Caitlin Clark game, her first game on the 14th from ESPN 2 to ESPN or maybe even ABC?

DAVID ROBERTS: We’re not prepared to talk about those plans at this point. But regardless of — I will say this: It doesn’t matter whether it’s on ESPN or ESPN 2, all of our resources will document that historic moment and will generate the type of audience, no matter what platform it’s on. So, our role right now is let’s just prepare to throw everything we have at making sure that we blanket the coverage and cover the event the way it deserves to be covered. We’re looking forward to that. Just like we did with the WNBA draft earlier this week on Monday.

Q. By the way, Dave, that’s an excellent suggestion by John Lewis, you really should make that programming move (laughing). I have a question about, as it relates to Jontay Porter and the NBA’s decision. I know ESPN has long-running conversations with League officials, that’s just sort of part of the day-to-day business. Have they given you any indication regarding talking about that story, whether they have an issue with you guys going too much, whether they don’t have an issue. I’m just, it’s an interesting story, I know you’ve covered it, but I’m wondering if the League has given you any kind of, I don’t know if guidance is the right word, but whatever the word is, just in terms of discussing that story right now?

DAVID ROBERTS: No, the League hasn’t given us any guidance. It’s a news story, in fact as a matter of fact, Stephen A. Smith just spent 15 minutes on First Take during this call talking about that topic. So — and I’m sure it was provocative and in Stephen A. vintage fashion. So, again, like any partner, we brainstorm with the League on a weekly basis, talking about topics and various opportunities. But they’re partners, and so that’s what, that’s the way it’s supposed to be. But no one comes to us and says, we don’t want you to cover that. We don’t want you talking about that. That’s not how this partnership works.

Q. One follow-up on this, do you distinguish at all philosophically between talking about a story like that pregame or on shoulder programming versus in-game?

DAVID ROBERTS: No, because on the in-game, yeah, you distinguish it because during the in-game you’re talking about documenting the game. And if there are natural opportunities to talk about relevant events, then they get discussed and incorporated within the course of the play by play. But the shoulder programming, the pregame shows and other studio shows are the places where you will get that in depth coverage and discussion or debates about those kinds of topics.

Q. You said earlier in the call that your versatility really helps determine your valuability, and you mentioned how someone like J.J. and Stephen A. can show that. With J.J. I feel like he’s taken on this whole new angle to the industry, the podcast with LeBron, he’s kind of going into the X’s and O’s and making them sexy, for lack of a better word, does that forecast kind of your guys’ approach to analysis, halftime and post-game shows going forward?

DAVID ROBERTS: J.J. Redick and the majority of our talent are not cookie cutter. So, you know, if it fits their style and it fits the content objectives of our company, then they can be their authentic selves. And J.J. is a prime example of that. So, hey, that’s the type of versatility we’re looking for. The last thing we want is talent that’s all the same, which amounts to nothing more than elevator music.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].