UFC 300: Unrivaled Greatness Leads to Record-Breaking Viewership Across ESPN Platforms

UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was a historic night for the sport of MMA and a can’t-miss milestone for UFC fans, over-delivering in every category, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. The card, one of the sport’s deepest ever, had fans locked in from the very beginning with Deiveson Figueiredo’s second-round finish in the first early prelim fight.

“UFC 300 outperformed in every way and delivered an iconic night that fans will always remember,” said Matt Kenny, ESPN vice president, programming & acquisitions. “No one covers big events like ESPN and UFC 300 is the latest example of what we can accomplish together with UFC. 2024 is shaping up to be a huge year for UFC on our platforms and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come.”

The non-stop action saw fans watching in record numbers across ESPN platforms. UFC 300 also saw the exciting debut of UFC on Hulu SVOD during the early prelims and prelims.

UFC 300 x ESPN Viewership Fast Facts (early prelims & prelims)

Most-watched UFC PPV… Prelims ever across platforms (ESPN+, Hulu SVOD, ESPN & ESPN Deportes combined) Prelims ever on ESPN Early prelims ever on ESPN



