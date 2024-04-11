Unrivaled Greatness – UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill | Saturday, April 13

Historic Event Available Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims | 6 p.m.: Early Prelims

Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156

For the First Time Ever, Prelims and Early Prelims will also be available on Hulu to all Hulu SVOD subscribers

A historic night for the sport of MMA and a can’t-miss event for UFC fans. The milestone UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill mega-event, at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 13, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will feature one of the sport’s deepest cards ever from start to finish. All available exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims and Early Prelims will both be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, beginning at 8 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. In addition, for the first time ever, both will also be available on Hulu to all Hulu SVOD subscribers.

This iconic card includes 12 current and former UFC champions, 11 fighters who have headlined a UFC PPV event, an International Boxing Hall of Famer, a two-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist and an impressive list of UFC record holders.

Main Event

In the main event, newly crowned light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira battles returning former titleholder Jamahal Hill, after Hill had to relinquish this belt last summer due to injury. Pereira (9-2), the only fighter in history to win both the UFC Middleweight and UFC Light Heavyweight Championships, plans to complete his first light heavyweight title defense against Hill, in his fourth UFC PPV main event in 16 months. Hill (12-1), the first fighter in history to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then win a UFC title, looks to reclaim the belt from Pereira and prove he is the best light heavyweight there is while extending his four-fight win streak in the process.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event will see a strawweight showdown, featuring the champion Zhang Weili battling contender Yan Xiaonan. Zhang (24-3), China’s first UFC champion and holder of the second most title fight wins in strawweight history, plans to deliver another spectacular performance to further cement her spot atop the division and add to her 11 first-round finishes and current three-fight win streak. Yan (17-3), currently the No. 1 ranked UFC strawweight contender with 8 KO wins and first-round finishes, strives to steal the show in her first UFC title opportunity and mark her third consecutive win.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

BMF titleholder and former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje makes his first defense against Max Holloway, the former featherweight champion and all-time UFC record holder for significant strikes landed, in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

Former UFC lightweight champion and current No. 1 ranked contender Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1NC), who holds multiple UFC records including for finishes and submissions, squares off with No. 4 Arman Tsarukyan (21-3).

Undefeated Bo Nickal (5-0), a 3-time NCAA Wrestling National Champion and winner of all five of his professional MMA bouts by first-round finish, takes on Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Cody Brundage (10-5) at middleweight.

Can’t-Miss Prelim Highlight

Former women’s bantamweight champion, No. 5 ranked contender and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Holly Holm (15-6) looks to spoil the UFC debut of two-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist (Judo), Kayla Harrison (16-1).

ESPN Brings Fans Inside UFC 300

ESPN Studio Shows in Las Vegas ESPN will have a full slate of content coming live from Las Vegas leading up to and throughout fight night, including: Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen UFC Road to 300 UFC Live UFC Pre-Show & UFC Post-Show Best Bets Press conference and weigh-in coverage Live hits across ESPN’s signature studio show lineup, including SportsCenter and First Take



ESPN’s Unprecedented 100 Hours of UFC Content On March 28, ESPN began its campaign to provide fans with an unprecedented 100 hours of UFC content leading up to Saturday night. All culminating this week, the schedule has featured signature UFC event replays, iconic moments in the sport, studio shows and more. Check ESPN’s schedule for upcoming details.



On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu, April 11 4 p.m. Road to UFC 300: Preview Special ESPN2 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 300 Press Conference: Pereira vs. Hill ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri, April 12 2:15 p.m. UFC 300 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Hill ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Hill ESPN2 7 p.m. UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Pereira vs. Hill ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat, April 13 6 p.m. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Presented by Bud Light (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Hulu, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Presented by Bud Light (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Hulu, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 300 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Hill ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jamahal Hill UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Zhang Weili (C) vs. Yan Xiaonan UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship Undercard Justin Gaethje (C) vs. Max Holloway BMF Title Undercard Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Undercard Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage 8 p.m. Feature Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic Undercard Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling Undercard Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison Undercard Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes 6 p.m. Feature Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano Undercard Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez Undercard Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller Undercard Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

