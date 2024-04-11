Unrivaled Greatness – UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill | Saturday, April 13

Historic Event Available Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card
8 p.m.: Prelims | 6 p.m.: Early Prelims
Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
For the First Time Ever, Prelims and Early Prelims will also be available on Hulu to all Hulu SVOD subscribers
UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill – BUY NOW
A historic night for the sport of MMA and a can’t-miss event for UFC fans. The milestone UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill mega-event, at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 13, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will feature one of the sport’s deepest cards ever from start to finish. All available exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims and Early Prelims will both be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, beginning at 8 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. In addition, for the first time ever, both will also be available on Hulu to all Hulu SVOD subscribers.
This iconic card includes 12 current and former UFC champions, 11 fighters who have headlined a UFC PPV event, an International Boxing Hall of Famer, a two-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist and an impressive list of UFC record holders.
Main Event
- In the main event, newly crowned light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira battles returning former titleholder Jamahal Hill, after Hill had to relinquish this belt last summer due to injury. Pereira (9-2), the only fighter in history to win both the UFC Middleweight and UFC Light Heavyweight Championships, plans to complete his first light heavyweight title defense against Hill, in his fourth UFC PPV main event in 16 months. Hill (12-1), the first fighter in history to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then win a UFC title, looks to reclaim the belt from Pereira and prove he is the best light heavyweight there is while extending his four-fight win streak in the process.
Co-Main Event
- The co-main event will see a strawweight showdown, featuring the champion Zhang Weili battling contender Yan Xiaonan. Zhang (24-3), China’s first UFC champion and holder of the second most title fight wins in strawweight history, plans to deliver another spectacular performance to further cement her spot atop the division and add to her 11 first-round finishes and current three-fight win streak. Yan (17-3), currently the No. 1 ranked UFC strawweight contender with 8 KO wins and first-round finishes, strives to steal the show in her first UFC title opportunity and mark her third consecutive win.
Additional PPV Card Highlights
- BMF titleholder and former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje makes his first defense against Max Holloway, the former featherweight champion and all-time UFC record holder for significant strikes landed, in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks.
- Former UFC lightweight champion and current No. 1 ranked contender Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1NC), who holds multiple UFC records including for finishes and submissions, squares off with No. 4 Arman Tsarukyan (21-3).
- Undefeated Bo Nickal (5-0), a 3-time NCAA Wrestling National Champion and winner of all five of his professional MMA bouts by first-round finish, takes on Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Cody Brundage (10-5) at middleweight.
Can’t-Miss Prelim Highlight
- Former women’s bantamweight champion, No. 5 ranked contender and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Holly Holm (15-6) looks to spoil the UFC debut of two-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist (Judo), Kayla Harrison (16-1).
ESPN Brings Fans Inside UFC 300
- ESPN Studio Shows in Las Vegas
- ESPN will have a full slate of content coming live from Las Vegas leading up to and throughout fight night, including:
- Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen
- UFC Road to 300
- UFC Live
- UFC Pre-Show & UFC Post-Show
- Best Bets
- Press conference and weigh-in coverage
- Live hits across ESPN’s signature studio show lineup, including SportsCenter and First Take
- ESPN will have a full slate of content coming live from Las Vegas leading up to and throughout fight night, including:
- ESPN’s Unprecedented 100 Hours of UFC Content
- On March 28, ESPN began its campaign to provide fans with an unprecedented 100 hours of UFC content leading up to Saturday night. All culminating this week, the schedule has featured signature UFC event replays, iconic moments in the sport, studio shows and more. Check ESPN’s schedule for upcoming details.
On The Call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu, April 11
|4 p.m.
|Road to UFC 300: Preview Special
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UFC 300 Press Conference: Pereira vs. Hill
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Fri, April 12
|2:15 p.m.
|UFC 300 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Hill
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Hill
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Pereira vs. Hill
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Sat, April 13
|6 p.m.
|UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Presented by Bud Light (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Hulu, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|8 p.m.
|UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Presented by Bud Light (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Hulu, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 300 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Hill
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jamahal Hill
|UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Zhang Weili (C) vs. Yan Xiaonan
|UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship
|Undercard
|Justin Gaethje (C) vs. Max Holloway
|BMF Title
|Undercard
|Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
|Undercard
|Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
|Undercard
|Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
|Undercard
|Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
|Undercard
|Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
|6 p.m.
|Feature
|Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
|Undercard
|Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
|Undercard
|Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
|Undercard
|Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
