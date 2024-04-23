Viewership for the April 21 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball – the premier national Major League Baseball game of the week – was up 24 percent from the comparable game last year, according to Nielsen.

The reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves averaged 1,623,000 viewers, up from 1,309,000 viewers for last New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game. The broadcast peaked with 1,856,000 viewers at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Through four editions of Sunday Night Baseball, viewership is up 30 percent from 2023, averaging 1,736,000 viewers compared to 1,334,000 viewers at this time last season.

On deck: the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers host the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger on the April 28 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. from Fenway Park.

