WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston Joins ESPN’s Women’s NCAA Championship Studio Coverage

The 2023 WNBA Unanimous Rookie of the Year will join Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike and Carolyn Peck at the desk during the NCAA Women’s Final Four

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship continues to elevate to new heights, as WNBA All-Star and former South Carolina Gamecock great Aliyah Boston joins the desk for ESPN’s studio programming live from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“It is a dream to be a part of such a special weekend and I’m so glad that God has opened this door for me. I could not be happier to join this incredible team,” Boston said. “As a player there was no bigger thrill than the Final Four. I’m really excited to return, share my experience, and shine a light on the amazing players we’ll see take the court in Cleveland.”

Boston – a 2022 NCAA National Champion and top pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft – will team up with host Elle Duncan, Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck, Sports Emmy nominee Andraya Carter and WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike on the championship weekend desk.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome such a legend to our set,” said Sara Gaiero, ESPN’s vice president of production. “Aliyah will bring great energy to our already stellar crew, and we cannot wait to watch what she brings to our coverage as someone who won the National Championship just two years ago.”

NCAA Women’s Final Four coverage tips off from Cleveland in earnest on Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m. ET with the NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One on ESPN. Boston, Duncan, Peck, Carter and Ogwumike will ready viewers for all the action to come ahead of the first semifinal at 7 p.m.