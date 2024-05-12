12-Time NBA All-Star Chris Paul Joins ESPN and ABC’s NBA Countdown for Eastern Conference Finals Coverage

ESPN today announced at The Walt Disney Company’s Upfront that 12-time NBA All-Star guard Chris Paul will join its NBA Countdown show for the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Paul will serve as both a pregame and halftime guest analyst throughout the series. NBA Countdown airs one hour prior to the Eastern Conference Finals games on ESPN and 30 minutes before ABC games. The full schedule is below.

Paul joins host Malika Andrews, analysts Stephen A. Smith and two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame sportswriter Michael Wilbon and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on the show.

Paul, a 19-year NBA veteran and current member of the Golden State Warriors, is one of the most accomplished NBA players ever. In addition to being a 12-time NBA All-Star, Paul was the 2005-06 NBA Rookie of the Year, a four-time All-NBA first team member, a six-time leader in steals and a five-time leader in assists, as well as being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

NBA Countdown on ESPN is presented by Hennessy and NBA Countdown on ABC is presented by Chime. The show will emanate from ESPN’s Los Angeles Production Center in Los Angeles, Calif. during the Eastern Conference Finals.

NBA Countdown schedule for Eastern Conference Finals

Platform Date Time (ET) Game ESPN Tue, May 21 7-8 p.m. 1 ESPN Thu, May 23 7-8 p.m. 2 ABC Sat, May 25 8-8:30 p.m. 3 ESPN Mon, May 27 7-8 p.m. 4 ESPN* Wed, May 29 7-8 p.m. 5 ESPN* Fri, May 31 7-8 p.m. 6 ESPN* Sun, June 2 7-8 p.m. 7

*If necessary

Schedule subject to change

All ESPN and ABC NBA programming is also available on the ESPN App.

