2024 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final Presented by GEICO Begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue with the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, May 22, featuring Game 1 between the Florida Panthers at New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
With a historic run to start the postseason, the 2024 Presidents’ Trophy Winning Rangers make their way back to the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three seasons. With home ice advantage to begin the series, New York and its postseason leading scorers Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck – along with newly named 2024 Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Jacob Trouba – will shoot for another hot start to begin the Eastern Conference.
The Panthers line – led by Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, 2024 Selke Winner Aleksander Barkov and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky – enter the Conference Final for the second straight year, where they swept the Hurricanes and punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final last season. In only the second postseason meeting in the two clubs’ history, the Atlantic Division champions will aim for a chance at redemption after last season’s Stanley Cup Final loss.
ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will air regularly as a lead-in to games throughout the Eastern Conference Final. The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show and podcast co-hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream Mondays and Thursdays throughout the conference final on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel and wherever you get your ESPN podcasts. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ throughout the conference final, following the conclusion of games on ESPN networks.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond June 3 will be announced in the coming days
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Wed, May 22
|7 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at New York Rangers
Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Fri, May 24
|8 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at New York Rangers
Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 26
|3 p.m.
|New York Rangers at Florida Panthers
Game 3
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ABC, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Tue, May 28
|7 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|New York Rangers at Florida Panthers
Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Thu, May 30
|6 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at New York Rangers
Game 5 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jun 1
|8 p.m.
|New York Rangers at Florida Panthers
Game 6 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ABC, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jun 3
|6 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+,
|8 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at New York Rangers
Game 7 – IF NECESSARY
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
After 54 years without a Stanley Cup, the city of New York and the New York Rangers found inspiration in one of their own, a detective who was shot and paralyzed in the line of duty, who then helped galvanize a team and lift a curse. A new episode of ESPN’s E60 remembers the 1994 Rangers during the 30th anniversary of their Stanley Cup win. No Easy Victories highlights Conor McDonald, whose father, Steven, is a former NYPD Officer and avid Rangers fan. Two years after the 1986 incident, the Rangers created the Steven McDonald Award which is awarded annually to a player who “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”
No Easy Victories debuts Tuesday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+.
