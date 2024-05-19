2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Concludes Monday in Game 7 Showdown Between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo13 hours ago

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO conclude in primetime on Monday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, in a Game 7 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid and the Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson.

The telecast details and commentator assignments for Saturday’s game are listed below. Details for games beyond May 20 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Monday, May 20 8 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

 ESPN2, ESPN+
9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks

Second Round, Game 7

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

 ESPN
  In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal   ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

