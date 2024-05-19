2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Concludes Monday in Game 7 Showdown Between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO conclude in primetime on Monday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, in a Game 7 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid and the Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson.

The telecast details and commentator assignments for Saturday’s game are listed below. Details for games beyond May 20 will be announced in the coming days.

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Monday, May 20 8 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks Second Round, Game 7 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

