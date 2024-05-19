2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Concludes Monday in Game 7 Showdown Between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO conclude in primetime on Monday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, in a Game 7 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid and the Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson.
The telecast details and commentator assignments for Saturday’s game are listed below. Details for games beyond May 20 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Monday, May 20
|8 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks
Second Round, Game 7
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
