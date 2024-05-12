2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Monday with ESPN Doubleheader Featuring Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers and Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche

- Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET and Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers Game 4 at 9:30 p.m.
- Wednesday Primetime on ESPN: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars Game 5 at 8 p.m.
- The Point continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs
The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue, Monday, May 13, with ESPN doubleheader action beginning with the Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho, who staved off elimination, face the New York Rangers and Vincent Trocheck at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET. Later on, the Dallas Stars and goaltender Jake Oettinger face the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon at 9:30 p.m. for Game 4 in a tightly contested series at Ball Arena.
Second round action continues Tuesday with another ESPN doubleheader, beginning with a heated matchup between the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak versus the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk for Game 5 at 7 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena. Following at 9:30 p.m., the Vancouver Canucks with J.T. Miller face the Edmonton Oilers and scoring duo Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid at Rogers Place for Game 4 at Rogers Place.
On Wednesday, the Avalanche face the Stars in primetime on ESPN at 8 p.m. for Game 5 at American Airlines Center.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 15 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Monday, May 13
|6 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: Mark Messier
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers
Second Round, Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Second Round, Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Tuesday, May 14
|6 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
Second Round, Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|9:30
|Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers
Second Round, Game 4
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, May 15
|7 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Second Round, Game 5
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Why Vincent Trocheck is the Rangers’ secret MVP
- Why Arturs Silovs’ legend-making playoff run is no surprise to Canucks teammates
- Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke is trying to devastate his former self
- Monday: How a group of under-25 stars is taking over the Stanley Cup playoffs (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Wednesday: Updated NHL draft prospect rankings (ESPN+ Premium Content)
