2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Monday with ESPN Doubleheader Featuring Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers and Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche

Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET and Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers Game 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday Primetime on ESPN: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars Game 5 at 8 p.m.

The Point continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue, Monday, May 13, with ESPN doubleheader action beginning with the Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho, who staved off elimination, face the New York Rangers and Vincent Trocheck at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET. Later on, the Dallas Stars and goaltender Jake Oettinger face the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon at 9:30 p.m. for Game 4 in a tightly contested series at Ball Arena.

Second round action continues Tuesday with another ESPN doubleheader, beginning with a heated matchup between the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak versus the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk for Game 5 at 7 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena. Following at 9:30 p.m., the Vancouver Canucks with J.T. Miller face the Edmonton Oilers and scoring duo Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid at Rogers Place for Game 4 at Rogers Place.

On Wednesday, the Avalanche face the Stars in primetime on ESPN at 8 p.m. for Game 5 at American Airlines Center.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 15 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Monday, May 13 6 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross Analyst: Mark Messier ESPN2, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Second Round, Game 5 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier ESPN 9:30 p.m. Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche Second Round, Game 4 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Tuesday, May 14 6 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN2, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers Second Round, Game 5 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN 9:30 Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers Second Round, Game 4 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Wednesday, May 15 7 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars Second Round, Game 5 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

