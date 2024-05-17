2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Saturday in Primetime Featuring Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers for Game 6

HockeyNHL

2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Saturday in Primetime Featuring Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers for Game 6

The Point on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue in primetime on ESPN, Saturday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET with a tightly contested series Game 6 matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and their postseason leading scorer J.T. Miller and the Edmonton Oilers and Hart Memorial Trophy finalist Connor McDavid.

The telecast details and commentators for Saturday’s game is detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 18 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Saturday, May 18 7:30 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy

Analyst: P.K. Subban

 ESPN, ESPN+
8 p.m. Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers

Second Round, Game 6

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson 

In Studio: Steve Levy, P.K. Subban

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal   ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+
[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Senior Publicist focusing on the NHL, X Games and Action Spots. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button