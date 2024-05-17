2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Saturday in Primetime Featuring Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers for Game 6

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue in primetime on ESPN, Saturday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET with a tightly contested series Game 6 matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and their postseason leading scorer J.T. Miller and the Edmonton Oilers and Hart Memorial Trophy finalist Connor McDavid.

The telecast details and commentators for Saturday’s game is detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 18 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Saturday, May 18 7:30 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy Analyst: P.K. Subban ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers Second Round, Game 6 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, P.K. Subban ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

