2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by GEICO Continues Saturday in Primetime Featuring Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers for Game 6

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue in primetime on ESPN, Saturday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET with a tightly contested series Game 6 matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and their postseason leading scorer J.T. Miller and the Edmonton Oilers and Hart Memorial Trophy finalist Connor McDavid.
The telecast details and commentators for Saturday’s game is detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 18 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Saturday, May 18
|7:30 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analyst: P.K. Subban
|ESPN, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers
Second Round, Game 6
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, P.K. Subban
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Why Vincent Trocheck is the Rangers’ secret MVP
- Why Arturs Silovs’ legend-making playoff run is no surprise to Canucks teammates
- Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke is trying to devastate his former self
- How a group of under-25 stars is taking over the Stanley Cup playoffs (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Updated NHL draft prospect rankings (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- How Zach Parise made an indelible stamp on American hockey
- Exploring the legend of ‘Playoff Bob’: What Sergei Bobrovsky’s teammates (and the stats) say
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
ESPN+
[email protected]