2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by Geico Continues Tonight in Primetime with Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers on ESPN

- 2024 NHL Draft Lottery Coverage Begins Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
- The Point continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs
The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue tonight, Monday, May 6, in primetime as the Atlantic Division’s top two teams faceoff for a rematch of last year’s thrilling seven-game First Round series between Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
On Tuesday, second round action continues with an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. with the Carolina Hurricanes and Seth Jarvis facing the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers and Mika Zibanejad, who remain perfect in the postseason after taking Game 1 against the Canes. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Dallas Stars and Wyatt Johnston host the Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar to begin their second round series, after eliminating last year’s Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in an opening round seven-game showdown.
On Wednesday, the Panthers host the Bruins for Game 2 of the series on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena. Following at 10 p.m., the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid take on the Vancouver Canucks and Quinn Hughes as they begin their second round matchup on ESPN.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 8 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Mon, May 6
|7 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Tue, May 7
|6 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analysts: Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|2024 NHL Draft Lottery
|Host: John Buccigross
|ESPN, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers
Second Round, Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Wed, May 8
|6 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
Second Round, Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will begin Tuesday, May 7, with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+. The lottery will decide the first 16 picks for the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
ESPN’s presentation of the Draft Lottery will feature host John Buccigross.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
