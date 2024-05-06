2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Second Round Action Presented by Geico Continues Tonight in Primetime with Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers on ESPN

2024 NHL Draft Lottery Coverage Begins Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

The Point continues Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue tonight, Monday, May 6, in primetime as the Atlantic Division’s top two teams faceoff for a rematch of last year’s thrilling seven-game First Round series between Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

On Tuesday, second round action continues with an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. with the Carolina Hurricanes and Seth Jarvis facing the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers and Mika Zibanejad, who remain perfect in the postseason after taking Game 1 against the Canes. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Dallas Stars and Wyatt Johnston host the Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar to begin their second round series, after eliminating last year’s Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in an opening round seven-game showdown.

On Wednesday, the Panthers host the Bruins for Game 2 of the series on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena. Following at 10 p.m., the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid take on the Vancouver Canucks and Quinn Hughes as they begin their second round matchup on ESPN.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 8 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Mon, May 6 7 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross

Analyst: Kevin Weekes ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers Second Round, Game 1 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Tue, May 7 6 p.m. The Point Host: Arda Öcal

Analysts: Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes ESPN2, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. 2024 NHL Draft Lottery Host: John Buccigross ESPN, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Second Round, Game 2 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave JacksonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal ESPN 9:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars Second Round, Game 1 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Wed, May 8 6 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Reporter: Emily Kaplan ESPN2, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers Second Round, Game 2 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: John Buccigross , Kevin Weekes , Emily Kaplan , Arda Öcal

ESPN 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks Second Round, Game 1 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: John Buccigross , Kevin Weekes , Emily Kaplan , Arda Öcal

ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will begin Tuesday, May 7, with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+. The lottery will decide the first 16 picks for the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

ESPN’s presentation of the Draft Lottery will feature host John Buccigross.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

