2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Presented by Geico Continue Saturday in Primetime with Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins Game 7 on ABC and ESPN+

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Saturday, May 4, with a primetime matchup on ABC and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Boston Bruins and this postseason’s leading scorer David Pastrnak for the final time this season in a critical Game 7, after managing to keep their playoff hopes alive without 2024 Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews, who has missed the last two games.

Sunday, the puck drops for the Second Round with the New York Rangers hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The telecast details and commentators for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 5 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Saturday, May 4 8 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins First Round, Game 7 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban ABC, ESPN+ In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Sunday, May 5 4 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Second Round, Game 1 Play-by-Play: TBA

Analyst: TBA

Reporter: TBA

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: TBA ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

