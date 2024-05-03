2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Presented by Geico Continue Saturday in Primetime with Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins Game 7 on ABC and ESPN+

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Saturday, May 4, with a primetime matchup on ABC and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Boston Bruins and this postseason’s leading scorer David Pastrnak for the final time this season in a critical Game 7, after managing to keep their playoff hopes alive without 2024 Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews, who has missed the last two games.
Sunday, the puck drops for the Second Round with the New York Rangers hosting the Carolina Hurricanes at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
The telecast details and commentators for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 5 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Saturday, May 4
|8 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
First Round, Game 7
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|ABC, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Sunday, May 5
|4 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers
Second Round, Game 1
|Play-by-Play: TBA
Analyst: TBA
Reporter: TBA
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: TBA
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
