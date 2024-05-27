All Comes Down to OKC: ESPN Presents Exclusive Coverage of the NCAA Women’s College World Series

Games available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU

Every matchup simulcast on ESPN+

The 2024 NCAA Women’s College World Series field is set and once again, ESPN will exclusively cover the entire event from first pitch to the championship dog pile. The WCWS begins on Thursday, May 30 live from Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., starting the five-day, eight team double-elimination format. The two final teams face off in the best-of-three championship series, beginning on June 5.

Games will be available via ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, with all matchups simulcast on ESPN+. This year’s field consists of: Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Stanford, Duke and Alabama.

On the Mic

The first five days of the WCWS will feature two top-tier commentator teams bringing fans all the action:

Beth Mowins – the Voice of Softball – returns as play-by-play, joined by two-time Olympic medalist and four-time All-American Jessica Mendoza and two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American Michele Smith. Emmy Award winning sideline reporter Holly Rowe will join the team from the field. This all-star team has worked together for 17 seasons, with Mowins calling her 30th WCWS, Smith and Rowe their 20th and Mendoza her 17th. This squad will call the action for the entire championship series as well.

The second top team deployed to OKC will consist of play-by-play voice Kevin Brown, two-time All-American Amanda Scarborough and reporter Alyssa Lang. This group will handle the late games Thursday-Monday. 2024 marks Scarborough’s ninth year calling the WCWS, Brown’s fourth year while Lang is making her debut as a WCWS reporter.

Studio Coverage

WCWS Studio Coverage will originate from Devon Park, with pre- and post-game insight and analysis throughout the championship. Pam Ward will host alongside analysts Danielle Lawrie and Madison Shipman. Lawrie won Bronze with Team Canada at the 2020 Olympics, alongside her 2010 National Championship at Washington. Shipman garnered three-time All-America honors and an SEC Player of the Year nod during her tenure at the University of Tennessee.

Leading into each game of the championship series, the studio team of Ward, Lawrie and Shipman will be joined by Scarborough as they ready viewers for the action.

Every Pitch, Every Angle

ESPN continues to elevate its state-of-the-art coverage, with technological enhancements on display for every game:

A drone will provide aerial coverage throughout the tournament.

For the first year, ESPN has added a Megalodon camera to its camera compliment

A two-point cable camera system will fly from the top of the press box down the left-field line, offering a wide view of the field and catching runners as they round third base for home.

A rail camera will run 80 feet along the left and centerfield wall to capture the incredible defensive plays made in the outfield

The home plate umpire will wear a mask camera in every game of the tournament, giving viewers a first-person look at what the umpire sees from behind the plate. All four umpires on the field will also be mic’d up for every game of the tournament.

Telestrations will be used throughout the telecasts, both live and during replay.

ACC Network Heads to the 405

ACC Network will be live from Oklahoma City, Okla. to follow Duke’s WCWS run. Host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Brittany McKinney and Alex Powers will provide nightly recaps of the day’s action on All ACC. Tannebaum will also host daily segments and reports during ACC PM, including highlights and live guests throughout Duke’s run in the WCWS. McKinney was a four-time Tar Heel letterwinner at the University of North Carolina, while Powers was an All-American and ACC Player of the Year at Florida State.

SEC Network Takes on OKC

SEC Network is set to follow the journeys of Florida and Alabama in their quest to hoist the championship trophy with post-game shows throughout the five-day, double-elimination round. Should either team advance to the championship series, the network will provide pre- and post-game coverage throughout. Dari Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang will trade hosting duties alongside analysts Tori Vidales and Haylie McCleney. SEC Network will also dedicate a 30-minute show to the WCWS team press conferences on Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

2024 Women’s College World Series Schedule