Batter Up: ESPN Platforms Present Every Pitch of the NCAA Softball Regionals as the #RoadToWCWS Begins

ESPN set to air more than 100 games available across platforms May 17-19

All games not streaming exclusively on ESPN+ can be watched via simulcast on ESPN+

The Road to the Women’s College World Series swings into action Friday, May 17 as ESPN platforms are set to carry every pitch of the 2024 NCAA DI Softball Regionals for the seventh consecutive year.

More than 100 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and Longhorn Network over the course of the weekend.

7Innings Live Presented by Capital One is back, bringing viewers comprehensive insight and analysis throughout Regionals Play. Alyssa Lang and Kris Budden will split hosting duties during the weekend, joined by analysts Erin Miller and Tori Vidales. Miller earned All-America honors during her time at Oklahoma and Vidales – a Texas A&M alum – helped Mexico qualify for its first-ever softball appearance in the Olympic Games. Friday’s coverage will begin at noon ET through the end of games, while Saturday and Sunday’s coverage will start at 1 p.m.

The 16 Regional Hosts are set and ESPN will deploy top-tier commentator teams to each location, including the Women’s College World Series trio of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza, who will head to the Stillwater Regional. All 16 regional commentator teams:

Texas: Alex Loeb and Cat Osterman

Oklahoma: Roy Philpott and Jennie Ritter

Tennessee: Eric Frede and Madison Shipman

Florida: Alex Perlman and Nicole Mendes

Oklahoma State: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza

UCLA: Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie

Missouri: Chuckie Kempf and Monica Abbott

Stanford: Mike Couzens and Kenzie Fowler

LSU: Kevin Fitzgerald and Aleshia Ocasio

Duke: Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill

Georgia: Jenn Hildreth and Leah Amico

Arkansas: Noah Reed and Raine Wilson

Louisiana: Clay Matvick and Natasha Watley

Alabama: Matt Schumacker and Amanda Scarborough

Florida State: Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman

Texas A&M: Trey Bender and Brittany McKinney

Road to the Women’s College World Series

For more than 30 years, ESPN platforms have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2024 season marks the 17th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 23rd consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN platforms.

2024 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedules

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.

Site: No. 1 Texas (Austin, Texas)

Commentator Team: Alex Loeb and Cat Osterman

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 4 p.m. Siena vs. No. 1 Texas Longhorn Network 6:30 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) vs. Northwestern ESPN+ Sat, May 18 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 2 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Roy Philpott and Jennie Ritter

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 5:30 p.m. Boston University vs. Oregon ESPN+ 8 p.m. Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Oklahoma ESPNU Sat, May 18 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 3 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Commentator Team: Eric Frede and Madison Shipman

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 Noon Miami (OH) vs. Virginia ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Dayton vs. No. 3 Tennessee ESPN+ Sat, May 18 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 4 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Alex Perlman and Nicole Mendes

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 Noon FGCU vs. No. 4 Florida SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic vs. South Alabama ESPN+ Sat, May 18 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 5 Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)

Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 3 p.m. Michigan vs. Kentucky ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Northern Colorado vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State ESPN+ Sat, May 18 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 6 UCLA (Los Angeles)

Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 6 p.m. San Diego State vs. Virginia Tech ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. No. 6 UCLA ESPN+ Sat, May 18 5 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 7:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 7 Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Commentator Team: Chuckie Kempf and Monica Abbott

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 3 p.m. Indiana vs. Washington ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Omaha vs. No. 7 Missouri ESPN+ Sat, May 18 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 8 Stanford (Stanford, Calif.)

Commentator Team: Mike Couzens and Kenzie Fowler

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 7:30 p.m. Cal St. Fullerton vs. Mississippi State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. No. 8 Stanford ESPN2 Sat, May 18 5 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 7:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 9 LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Commentator Team: Kevin Fitzgerald and Aleshia Ocasio

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 3:30 p.m. Southern Illinois vs. California ESPN+ 6 p.m. Jackson State vs. No. 9 LSU SEC Network Sat, May 18 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 10 Duke (Durham, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 Noon Utah vs. South Carolina ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Morgan State vs. No. 10 Duke ESPN+ Sat, May 18 11 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 1:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 4 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 11 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Commentator Team: Jenn Hildreth and Leah Amico

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 3 p.m. Liberty vs. Charlotte ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UNCW vs. No. 11 Georgia ESPN+ Sat, May 18 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 12 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Commentator Team: Noah Reed and Raine Wilson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 6 p.m. Villanova vs. Arizona ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. SE Missouri State vs. No. 12 Arkansas ESPN+ Sat, May 18 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 13 Louisiana (Lafayette, La.)

Commentator Team: Clay Matvick and Natasha Watley

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 5:30 p.m. Princeton vs. No. 13 Louisiana ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Baylor ESPN2 Sat, May 18 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 14 Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker and Amanda Scarborough

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 2 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana vs. Clemson ACC Network 4:30 p.m. USC Upstate vs. No. 14 Alabama ESPN+ Sat, May 18 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 8 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 15 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 17 2 p.m. UCF vs. Auburn ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Chattanooga vs. No. 15 Florida State ACC Network Sat, May 18 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 TBD Sun, May 19 TBD Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD TBD *If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 16 Texas A&M (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Commentator Team: Trey Bender and Brittany McKinney