Batter Up: ESPN Platforms Present Every Pitch of the NCAA Softball Regionals as the #RoadToWCWS Begins
- ESPN set to air more than 100 games available across platforms May 17-19
- All games not streaming exclusively on ESPN+ can be watched via simulcast on ESPN+
The Road to the Women’s College World Series swings into action Friday, May 17 as ESPN platforms are set to carry every pitch of the 2024 NCAA DI Softball Regionals for the seventh consecutive year.
More than 100 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and Longhorn Network over the course of the weekend.
7Innings Live Presented by Capital One is back, bringing viewers comprehensive insight and analysis throughout Regionals Play. Alyssa Lang and Kris Budden will split hosting duties during the weekend, joined by analysts Erin Miller and Tori Vidales. Miller earned All-America honors during her time at Oklahoma and Vidales – a Texas A&M alum – helped Mexico qualify for its first-ever softball appearance in the Olympic Games. Friday’s coverage will begin at noon ET through the end of games, while Saturday and Sunday’s coverage will start at 1 p.m.
The 16 Regional Hosts are set and ESPN will deploy top-tier commentator teams to each location, including the Women’s College World Series trio of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza, who will head to the Stillwater Regional. All 16 regional commentator teams:
- Texas: Alex Loeb and Cat Osterman
- Oklahoma: Roy Philpott and Jennie Ritter
- Tennessee: Eric Frede and Madison Shipman
- Florida: Alex Perlman and Nicole Mendes
- Oklahoma State: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza
- UCLA: Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie
- Missouri: Chuckie Kempf and Monica Abbott
- Stanford: Mike Couzens and Kenzie Fowler
- LSU: Kevin Fitzgerald and Aleshia Ocasio
- Duke: Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill
- Georgia: Jenn Hildreth and Leah Amico
- Arkansas: Noah Reed and Raine Wilson
- Louisiana: Clay Matvick and Natasha Watley
- Alabama: Matt Schumacker and Amanda Scarborough
- Florida State: Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman
- Texas A&M: Trey Bender and Brittany McKinney
Road to the Women’s College World Series
For more than 30 years, ESPN platforms have been home to the NCAA Softball postseason. The 2024 season marks the 17th straight year of ESPN carrying every minute from each Super Regional location and the 23rd consecutive year of every pitch of the Women’s College World Series airing on ESPN platforms.
2024 NCAA DI Softball Championship Regional Schedules
Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App
Full schedule also available here. For the latest updates regarding weather, visit NCAA.com or @NCAASoftball on social.
Site: No. 1 Texas (Austin, Texas)
Commentator Team: Alex Loeb and Cat Osterman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|4 p.m.
|Siena vs. No. 1 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA) vs. Northwestern
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 2 Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)
Commentator Team: Roy Philpott and Jennie Ritter
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|5:30 p.m.
|Boston University vs. Oregon
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Oklahoma
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 18
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 3 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Commentator Team: Eric Frede and Madison Shipman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|Noon
|Miami (OH) vs. Virginia
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Dayton vs. No. 3 Tennessee
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 4 Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)
Commentator Team: Alex Perlman and Nicole Mendes
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|Noon
|FGCU vs. No. 4 Florida
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic vs. South Alabama
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 5 Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)
Commentator Team: Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Jessica Mendoza
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|3 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Kentucky
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|Northern Colorado vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 6 UCLA (Los Angeles)
Commentator Team: Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|6 p.m.
|San Diego State vs. Virginia Tech
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Grand Canyon vs. No. 6 UCLA
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|5 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|7:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 7 Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)
Commentator Team: Chuckie Kempf and Monica Abbott
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|3 p.m.
|Indiana vs. Washington
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Omaha vs. No. 7 Missouri
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 8 Stanford (Stanford, Calif.)
Commentator Team: Mike Couzens and Kenzie Fowler
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Cal St. Fullerton vs. Mississippi State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. No. 8 Stanford
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 18
|5 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|7:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 9 LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)
Commentator Team: Kevin Fitzgerald and Aleshia Ocasio
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|3:30 p.m.
|Southern Illinois vs. California
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Jackson State vs. No. 9 LSU
|SEC Network
|Sat, May 18
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 10 Duke (Durham, N.C.)
Commentator Team: Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|Noon
|Utah vs. South Carolina
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|Morgan State vs. No. 10 Duke
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|11 a.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|1:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|4 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 11 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)
Commentator Team: Jenn Hildreth and Leah Amico
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|3 p.m.
|Liberty vs. Charlotte
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UNCW vs. No. 11 Georgia
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 12 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Commentator Team: Noah Reed and Raine Wilson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|6 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Arizona
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|SE Missouri State vs. No. 12 Arkansas
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 13 Louisiana (Lafayette, La.)
Commentator Team: Clay Matvick and Natasha Watley
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|5:30 p.m.
|Princeton vs. No. 13 Louisiana
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss vs. Baylor
|ESPN2
|Sat, May 18
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 14 Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
Commentator Team: Matt Schumacker and Amanda Scarborough
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|2 p.m.
|Southeastern Louisiana vs. Clemson
|ACC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|USC Upstate vs. No. 14 Alabama
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 15 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)
Commentator Team: Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|2 p.m.
|UCF vs. Auburn
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Chattanooga vs. No. 15 Florida State
|ACC Network
|Sat, May 18
|1 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|3:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD
Site: No. 16 Texas A&M (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Commentator Team: Trey Bender and Brittany McKinney
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, May 17
|4 p.m.
|Penn State vs. Texas State
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|UAlbany vs. No. 16 Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 18
|3 p.m.
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|5:30 p.m.
|Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
|TBD
|Sun, May 19
|TBD
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5
|TBD
|TBD
|*If Necessary Game
|TBD