Bundesliga’s Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern München, LALIGA’s Real Madrid and Barcelona Across ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA’s top-two teams Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday

Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga’s second-ranked Bayern battles third-ranked Stuttgart and title winner Leverkusen faces Frankfurt, seeking to remain undefeated in all matches this season

LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid host Cádiz; No. 2 Barcelona face No. 3 Girona

LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham host Cádiz on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and ESPN Deportes. Mark Donaldson and Alex Pareja (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. Real Madrid wins will be crowned LALIGA champions if they score a win against Cádiz and if Barcelona ties or loses against Girona.

Later that day at 12:30p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and second-ranked FC Barcelona travel to Municipal de Montilivi to face third-ranked Girona on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes.

Commentators Ian Darke and Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at noon ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 34 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, May 3 3 p.m. Getafe vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, May 4 8 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Las Palmas ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Cadiz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Girona vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Mallorca vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+ Sun, May 5 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 a.m. Valencia vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Almería ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Granada ESPN+

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München; Frankfurt vs. Leverkusen

After Tuesday’s 2-2 draw in the Champions League semifinal (leg 1) versus Real Madrid, Bundesliga’s leading scorer Kane and second-ranked FC Bayern München face third-ranked VfB Stuttgart at MHPArena in Stuttgart on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

Also, on Saturday beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around the following key matches: – Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98, VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München, SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach exclusively on ESPN+ ET.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, first-time Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen travel to Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park to face Eintracht Frankfurt on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen looks to continue its undefeated season with only three matchdays remaining.

Bundesliga Matchday 32 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, May 3 2:30 p.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sat, May 4 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ Sun, May 5 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven host Rotterdam, Sunday at 6:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven host Rotterdam at Philips Stadion, exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:15 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 24 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sun, May 5 6:15 a.m. PSV vs. Sparta Rotterdam ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. FC Volendam vs. Ajax ESPN+ 10:45 p.m. AZ vs. FC Twente ESPN+ 2 p.m. Feyenoord vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

