Bundesliga’s Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern München, LALIGA’s Real Madrid and Barcelona Across ESPN Platforms This Weekend
- LALIGA’s top-two teams Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday
- Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga’s second-ranked Bayern battles third-ranked Stuttgart and title winner Leverkusen faces Frankfurt, seeking to remain undefeated in all matches this season
LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid host Cádiz; No. 2 Barcelona face No. 3 Girona
LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham host Cádiz on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish and ESPN Deportes. Mark Donaldson and Alex Pareja (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. Real Madrid wins will be crowned LALIGA champions if they score a win against Cádiz and if Barcelona ties or loses against Girona.
Later that day at 12:30p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and second-ranked FC Barcelona travel to Municipal de Montilivi to face third-ranked Girona on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes.
Commentators Ian Darke and Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at noon ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.
LALIGA – Matchday 34 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, May 3
|3 p.m.
|Getafe vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, May 4
|8 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Cadiz
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Girona vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 5
|8 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 a.m.
|Valencia vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Almería
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Granada
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München; Frankfurt vs. Leverkusen
After Tuesday’s 2-2 draw in the Champions League semifinal (leg 1) versus Real Madrid, Bundesliga’s leading scorer Kane and second-ranked FC Bayern München face third-ranked VfB Stuttgart at MHPArena in Stuttgart on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.
Also, on Saturday beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around the following key matches: – Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg, VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98, VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München, SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach exclusively on ESPN+ ET.
On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, first-time Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen travel to Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park to face Eintracht Frankfurt on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Leverkusen looks to continue its undefeated season with only three matchdays remaining.
Bundesliga Matchday 32 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, May 3
|2:30 p.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 4
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 5
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven host Rotterdam, Sunday at 6:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven host Rotterdam at Philips Stadion, exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:15 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).
Eredivisie Matchday 24 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sun, May 5
|6:15 a.m.
|PSV vs. Sparta Rotterdam
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|FC Volendam vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|10:45 p.m.
|AZ vs. FC Twente
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. PEC Zwolle
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
