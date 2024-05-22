Emirates Men’s FA Cup Final Exclusively on ESPN+ | Manchester City vs. Manchester United

ESPN+ will bring fans in the U.S. exclusive live English and Spanish coverage of one of English football’s fiercest rivalries, Manchester City vs. Manchester United, in the 143rd edition of the Emirates FA Cup Final from historic Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. ET. Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. *Subject to change

Fast facts about the 2024 FA Cup Final:

The rematch of the 2023 Manchester Derby FA Cup Final will feature two of the world’s most famous clubs, Manchester City – coming off its fourth straight Premier League title – and Manchester United.

Saturday’s match will be the first repeat FA Cup final since Blackburn Rovers vs. Queen’s Park in 1883-84 and 1884-85.

Last year’s final stands as the only Manchester Derby ever played in an FA Cup (or League Cup) final.

This is Manchester United’s 22nd and Manchester City’s 13th FA Cup Final appearance.

Manchester City has won 11 straight FA Cup games, the longest streak in team history.

