ESPN BET Named Official Sports Betting Sponsor of the PGA Championship through 2026

The PGA of America and PENN Entertainment (Nasdaq: PENN)(“PENN” or the “Company”), announced today a multiyear sports betting partnership. Under the agreement, ESPN BET becomes the “Official Sports Betting Sponsor” of the PGA Championship through 2026. The 2024 PGA Championship will take place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky from May 16-19.

This agreement marks a milestone for the PGA Championship as it becomes the first men’s golf major to establish an official sports betting sponsor. ESPN BET is a best-in-class online sportsbook that combines PENN’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise with ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with PENN Entertainment and immerse ESPN BET into the spectator experience throughout the PGA Championship,” said Jeff Price, PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer. “The added onsite presence of ESPN BET as well as broadcast and content offerings will provide spectators with exciting new ways to enjoy and engage with all of the action during the PGA Championship.”

“We’re pleased to be the PGA of America’s first ever gaming partner and align ESPN BET with this prestigious men’s golf major,” said Jason Birney, Vice President of Operations, PENN Interactive. “We look forward to accessing highly engaging touchpoints to bring ESPN BET onto the course and into the PGA Championship broadcast on ESPN. With the PGA Championship set to take place in states where ESPN BET operates through 2026, this partnership provides us with a great opportunity to interact with and engage golf fans.”

The 2024 PGA Championship will feature the ESPN BET Members Lounge located adjacent to the green on the par-4 13th hole. The ESPN BET Members Lounge is a premium hospitality space available only to ESPN BET account holders. The lounge offers views of Valhalla’s newly renovated signature 13th green and includes a variety of amenities including beverages, covered seating, a VR simulator of the 13th hole, special ESPN BET offers for patrons on site, and more. Additional consumer-facing activities will also take place in the lounge throughout the week.

In addition to activating onsite at the Championship, ESPN BET will be integrated into broadcasts on ESPN networks, with betting odds and insights provided to enhance storytelling within the Championship. The sponsorship also includes opportunities for collaborative content across PGA of America digital media platforms. In the leadup to the Championship, ESPN BET will offer specially curated PGA Championship betting offers prior to and during all four rounds of competition.

The 2025 PGA Championship will be contested at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, will host the 2026 PGA Championship.