ESPN Continues Record-Setting Ratings Across Morning Studio Shows for the Month of April

Get Up & First Take Mark Their Most-Watched April Ever

The Pat McAfee Show Up 37% Year-Over-Year in Time Slot Across All Platforms

ESPN’s 8 a.m.-2 p.m. ET studio lineup, featuring Get Up (8-10 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.-12 p.m.) and The Pat McAfee Show (noon-2 p.m. on ESPN and noon-3ish p.m. as a live simulcast on YouTube and ESPN+), continues to see increased viewership and set records.

Get Up continues its momentum from last month into April averaging 382,000 viewers per show. The past two months marked the most-viewed March and April for the program. The morning show hosted by Michael Greenberg – which airs weekdays from 8-10 a.m. ET on ESPN – saw a 9% increase year-over-year.

Get Up Three-month Span:

April ‘24: 382,000 viewers

March ‘24: 375,000 viewers

February ‘24: 368,000 viewers

First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show with featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, continues its unprecedented, record-setting run. April marked the show’s 21st consecutive month of year-over-year growth. The show saw a 12% increase year-over-year, averaging 482,000 viewers per show.

First Take Three-Month Span:

April ‘24: 482,000 viewers

March ‘24: 486,000 viewers

February ‘24: 504,000 viewers

The Pat McAfee Show, the highly successful and innovative weekday sports talk and discussion program rounds out ESPN’s pillar morning show programming lineup with a substantial increase in viewership for the month of April, up 37% year-over-year compared to studio programming in the same time slot (linear and YouTube). The program opened the month with two live shows from WrestleMania in Philadelphia and closed with the on-screen debut of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick as part of the 2024 Draft Spectacular.

Since its start on ESPN platforms last September, the show has enjoyed cross-platform success with eight consecutive months of double-digit audience growth. The linear and YouTube live viewership combined to average a daily viewership of 389,000 per show in the month of April, while McAfee’s linear audience alone was up 2% compared to last year’s studio programming in the noon to 2 p.m. time slot. Across all platforms, the program generated 392 million views during the month. The program airs weekdays from noon-2 p.m. on ESPN and noon-3ish p.m. as a live simulcast on YouTube and ESPN+.

