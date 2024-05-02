ESPN Digital 2024: More Than Two-Thirds of U.S. Adults in March

For the 25th consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in March with 111.7 million unique visitors, according to recently released Comscore data.

Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 175.1 million unique users in March, more than two-thirds of the U.S. adult population .

. The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in March, reaching 25.7 million unique users, and the ESPN Fantasy App was again the top fantasy app with 4.5 million.

in March, reaching 25.7 million unique users, and the with 4.5 million. ESPN on YouTube had 43 million unique users and 762 million total minutes in March, up 3% and 75%,

had 43 million unique users and 762 million total minutes in March, up 3% and 75%, With 680 million engagements in March, ESPN Social marked its 33rd month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

###