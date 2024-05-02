ESPN Digital 2024: More Than Two-Thirds of U.S. Adults in March

Photo of Kevin Ota Kevin Ota Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

For the 25th consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in March with 111.7 million unique visitors, according to recently released Comscore data.

  • Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 175.1 million unique users in March, more than two-thirds of the U.S. adult population.
  • The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in March, reaching 25.7 million unique users, and the ESPN Fantasy App was again the top fantasy app with 4.5 million.
  • ESPN on YouTube had 43 million unique users and 762 million total minutes in March, up 3% and 75%,
  • With 680 million engagements in March, ESPN Social marked its 33rd month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

