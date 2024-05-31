ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 for 26th Consecutive Month in April

For the 26th consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in April with 108.9 million unique visitors, according to recently released Comscore data.

Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 184.9 million unique users in April, two-thirds of the U.S. adult population .

. The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in April, reaching 24.7 million unique users, and the ESPN Fantasy App was again the top fantasy app with 3.5 million.

in April, reaching 24.7 million unique users, and the with 3.5 million. ESPN on YouTube had 44.6 million unique users and 834 million total minutes in April, up 5% and 80%, YoY.

had 44.6 million unique users and 834 million total minutes in April, up 5% and 80%, YoY. With 713 million engagements in April, ESPN Social marked its 34th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

