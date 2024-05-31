ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 for 26th Consecutive Month in April

Photo of Kevin Ota Kevin Ota Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

For the 26th consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in April with 108.9 million unique visitors, according to recently released Comscore data.

  • Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 184.9 million unique users in April, two-thirds of the U.S. adult population.
  • The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in April, reaching 24.7 million unique users, and the ESPN Fantasy App was again the top fantasy app with 3.5 million.
  • ESPN on YouTube had 44.6 million unique users and 834 million total minutes in April, up 5% and 80%, YoY.
  • With 713 million engagements in April, ESPN Social marked its 34th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

