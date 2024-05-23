ESPN Events Announces 2024 Vegas Showdown Matchups

ESPN Events today announced the matchups for the 2024 Vegas Showdown, a men’s college basketball event which will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The doubleheader will feature Top 10 powers Duke vs. Kansas, along with Furman vs. Seattle.

As part of the Vegas Showdown, on the weekend following the doubleheader in Las Vegas, Seattle will play Duke in Durham, N.C. and Furman will play Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. Start times and television network details will be announced this summer.

“Thanksgiving week continues to be an incredible showcase for college basketball,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “We are proud to bring these four teams and their fan bases to Las Vegas to experience great basketball and world class entertainment and hospitality. ESPN Events is proud of its 25+ year relationship in doing events in Las Vegas and look forward to future opportunities.”

Kansas is ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, while Duke is ranked No. 8. Both teams made the NCAA Tournament in 2023-24, with the Blue Devils reaching the Elite Eight and the Jayhawks advancing to the second round. Furman finished 17-16 last season and reached the Southern Conference semifinals. Seattle went 23-14 and won the College Basketball Invitational.

In the inaugural Vegas Showdown last November, BYU won the bracketed event which also featured Arizona State, North Carolina State and Vanderbilt at Michelob Ultra Arena.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

