ESPN Events Announces the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Field

ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated softball invitational is back in 2025 for the sixth year at Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. (Feb. 13-16) with Shriners Children’s Hospital returning as the title sponsor.

EvoShield returns as the presenting sponsor and Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is back as the event’s civic sponsor for the sixth year.

The 16-team field for the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield features 14 teams that qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including three teams that made the Women’s College World Series. The full 2025 field of 16 was announced earlier today via ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2024 Women’s College World Series.

Alabama

Auburn

Charlotte

Clemson

Florida State

Kentucky

Liberty

Missouri

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

San Diego State

Texas A&M

UCF

UCLA

Virginia

Wichita State

The 2025 event will be the sixth year that the City of Clearwater has teamed up with ESPN Events to host the elite invitational. Of the 16 teams that participated in the 2024 Invitational, 12 teams made this year’s NCAA Tournament field and four made the Women’s College World Series.

The event schedule for the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield will be released this fall, followed by the on-sale date for tickets. For more information, visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com. This past fall, 70% of tickets sold on the on-sale date, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

About Shriners Children’s

Shriners Children’s improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

About EvoShield

Founded in 2005 by former collegiate and professional athletes, EvoShield makes game-changing products that keep athletes on the field and inspire confidence through ergonomic function, customized fit, and innovative style.

About Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

Situated on a sun-drenched peninsula, separating the Gulf of Mexico from Tampa Bay on Florida’s west coast, St. Pete-Clearwater offers world-class sports and cultural experiences along with 35 miles of spectacular white-sand beaches that are annually ranked among the world’s best. Experience our picturesque Gulf sunsets and go beyond the beaches to explore our unique cultural heritage, interactive art displays, vast sporting and recreational facilities and activities, fresh seafood and burgeoning culinary scene, along with great shopping. Catch all the action, soak in the family fun and enjoy the endless sunshine year-round in St. Pete-Clearwater.