AnnouncementsCollege Basketball - Men'sNBA
ESPN Remembers Basketball Legend and Longtime Broadcaster Bill Walton
Bill Walton originally joined ESPN in 2002 as a lead analyst for NBA coverage on ESPN and ABC, and called college basketball – most notably Pac-12 games – for ESPN since 2012.
Updated Programming Schedule – ESPN Pays Tribute to Bill Walton
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Programming
|Platform
|Mon, May 27
|3 p.m.
|SportsCenter
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|NBA Today
|ESPN2 (Simulcast on ESPN following NCAA MLAX)
|5 p.m.
|30 for 30: “The Luckiest Guy in the World”
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|NBA Eastern Conference Finals Alternate Telecast
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|30 for 30: “The Luckiest Guy in the World”
|ESPN2