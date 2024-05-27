ESPN Remembers Basketball Legend and Longtime Broadcaster Bill Walton

Bill Walton originally joined ESPN in 2002 as a lead analyst for NBA coverage on ESPN and ABC, and called college basketball – most notably Pac-12 games – for ESPN since 2012.

Updated Programming Schedule – ESPN Pays Tribute to Bill Walton

Date Time (ET) Programming Platform
Mon, May 27 3 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN2
3:30 p.m. NBA Today ESPN2 (Simulcast on ESPN following NCAA MLAX)
5 p.m. 30 for 30: “The Luckiest Guy in the World” ESPN2
8 p.m. NBA Eastern Conference Finals Alternate Telecast ESPN2
10:30 p.m. 30 for 30: “The Luckiest Guy in the World” ESPN2

 

Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
