ESPN Signs Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce, Adds the Dynamic Personality to Monday Night Countdown

Kelce to Appear Each Week on Monday Night Football Pregame Show

Six-Time All Pro Added to ESPN’s Super Bowl Studio Coverage on Annual Basis, including ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI in 2027

ESPN has signed Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce to a multi-year agreement, adding the vibrant personality as an analyst on the company’s marquee programming around premier NFL telecasts. The 13-year NFL veteran joins Monday Night Countdown each week (6 – 8 p.m. ET), leading into Monday Night Football throughout the regular season and ESPN’s Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games. Each Monday Night Football and ESPN playoff game, Kelce will join Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime.

The six-time NFL All-Pro will also become a member of ESPN’s Super Bowl studio coverage each year, including Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles (February 2027) when America’s Biggest Game airs on ESPN and ABC. Additional postseason studio appearances will occur annually, including during the NFL’s Conference Championship weekend. Further opportunities will be explored.

“Jason is a highly respected, Super Bowl Champion with a strong connection to fans,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content. “Walking off the field and immediately to ESPN, viewers will benefit from his perspective which has been shaped through his years as an established locker room leader and a future Hall of Fame center. Jason’s addition to Monday Night Countdown will greatly strengthen our NFL coverage.”

Jason Kelce added: “Turns out, it was a short retirement! I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

Kelce Joins Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter and Michelle Beisner-Buck on Monday Night Countdown

On Monday Night Countdown, Kelce will join Van Pelt, Clark and Marcus Spears. The three former players, collectively, played more than 30 seasons in the NFL, with multiple Super Bowls won and a multitude of honors. Van Pelt was named host of the Monday Night Football pregame show prior to the 2023 season, adding to his marquee career which includes hosting the popular SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt and signature events such as the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Adam Schefter will continue to contribute to the show as the industry’s leading NFL insider and Michelle Beisner-Buck will bring viewers in-depth storytelling with interviews and features.

More on Jason Kelce

Kelce played his entire NFL career for the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LII, earning first team All Pro six times and being named to seven Pro Bowls. He retired following the 2024 season and is regarded as one of the best centers to ever play. The Ohio native was drafted in 2011 following his college career at Cincinnati where he transitioned into an offensive lineman. As a Bearcat, he was named second team All-Big East twice. Jason will continue to host the New Heights podcast with his Super Bowl Champion brother Travis Kelce.