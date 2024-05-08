ESPN to Present Every Game of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, Beginning Wednesday, May 8 and Concluding Monday, May 27

First round games from campus sites May 11-12 on ESPNU

Quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y. and Towson, Md., May 18-19 on ESPNU

Championship Weekend live from Philadelphia with semifinals on ESPN2 and title game on ESPN

All games streaming on ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive, wire-to-wire coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins with the opening round game Wednesday, May 8 and continues with eight first round games on Saturday and Sunday, totaling more than 20 hours of programming on ESPNU throughout the weekend.

Sacred Heart plays at Albany on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with a spot in the first round on the line.

The top eight seeded teams will host first round games this weekend, beginning with No. 6 seed Virginia welcoming Atlantic 10 champion Saint Joseph’s at noon on Saturday. Saturday’s first round schedule also includes No. 2 Duke hosting ASUN Champion Utah (2:30 p.m.), No. 5 Denver welcoming Big Ten champion Michigan (5 p.m.) and No. 7 Maryland taking on Ivy League champion Princeton (7:30 p.m.).

Sunday’s action also begins at noon with No. 3 seed Johns Hopkins facing off against Patriot League champion Lehigh, followed by Penn State squaring off against No. 8 Georgetown (2:30 p.m.), top-seeded and reigning national champion Notre Dame hosting the winner of Sacred Heart/Albany (5 p.m.) and CAA champion Towson playing at No. 4 Syracuse (7:30 p.m.).

Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, in Hempstead, N.Y., and Towson, Md., respectively.

Four teams will advance to compete for a national title in Philadelphia over Memorial Day Weekend. The semifinals are set for Saturday, May 25 on ESPN2, with the national championship game airing live on ESPN at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 27. All games will also stream on ESPN+.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship is coming off a banner year in 2023, averaging 757,000 viewers for the championship game between Notre Dame and Duke, the most-viewed title game since 2007.

Commentators:

Play-by-play: Jay Alter , Joe Beninati , Drew Carter , Chris Cotter , Kevin Fitzgerald and Anish Shroff

, , , , and Analysts:

Ryan Boyle: Four-time All-American and national champion with Princeton Paul Carcaterra: All-American and national champion at Syracuse Mark Dixon : Four-year letter-winner at Johns Hopkins Jules Heningburg : Two-time All-American and All-Big Ten selection while playing at Rutgers Quint Kessenich : National champion and two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie at Johns Hopkins Matt Ward : Three-time All-American, Tewaaraton Award winner and NCAA Champion at Virginia

Cotter and Carcaterra announce quarterfinal action from Hempstead, Shroff and Kessenich commentate games from Towson

and announce quarterfinal action from Hempstead, and commentate games from Towson Shroff, Kessenich and Carcaterra return to call championship weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Additional details on ESPN’s Championship Weekend presentation will be announced later this month.

Click HERE for the full bracket.

2024 NCAA Men’s College Lacrosse Championship: